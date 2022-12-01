Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman insists he's NOT GOING ANYWHERE after calls to leave
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has reaffirmed his position with the rebel league, insisting he isn't leaving his role despite strong calls from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to resign. In an interview with Today's Golfer, Norman said he hasn't listened to the views of Woods and McIlroy who have...
How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Hero World Challenge
It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland. The 25-year-old Norwegian defended his title at the 2022 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, holding off Scottie Scheffler for the second consecutive year. In addition to his pair of Hero titles, Hovland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time winner on the DP World Tour. Hovland took home the top-prize of $1 million, with Scheffler earning $375,000.
Cameron Smith misses cut after being 'a few too many beers deep'; Adam Scott leads ISPS Handa Australian Open
Adam Scott knows how to close a performance with a showstopper. For the second straight day at the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open, Scott eagled the final hole, which was enough to leapfrog Adrian Meronk for the 54-hole lead of the DP World Tour event in Melbourne, Australia. Scott played...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods on why he wants to get inside Charlie Woods' head
Tiger Woods was taught many things on the golf course by his late father Earl Woods, but none more key than the simple trick he now uses on his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods. Tiger, speaking during his tournament hosting of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last week, explained why he constantly tries to distract his young cub while he is out on the golf course.
GolfWRX
‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia
During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
golfmagic.com
Report: Japan Golf Tour appears to snub LIV Golf with alliance announcement
The Japan Golf Tour Organization [JGTO] appears to have picked a lane amid the PGA and DP World Tour's battle with LIV Golf. As part of a "landmark partnership", a new "formal pathway" will see the top three players from the JGTO order of merit gain membership on the DP World Tour beginning with the 2022/2023 season.
Golf Digest
The souped-up carts for The Match are here and Jordan Spieth's features an iconic movie line
For the first time since the Open Championship, fans will get to see Tiger Woods tee it up this Saturday in the latest iteration of The Match, and this time it's a virtual guarantee. Woods had to pull out of the Hero World Challenge last week after announcing he'd developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, not allowing him to walk 72 holes.
golfmagic.com
Louis Oosthuizen's Masters in jeopardy after World Rankings collapse
As we come to the end of 2022, golf fans often look to the Official World Golf Rankings to see which players find themselves in the top 50 and qualifying for The Masters. Former Open champion and LIV Golf player Louis Oosthuizen is on the cusp of this line after the events at the Hero World Challenge, the ISPS Handa Australian Open and the Investec South African Open Championship at the weekend.
GolfWRX
Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition
In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf's ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I'm going to make it my business now to be as much...
golfmagic.com
NBC Sports and Golf Channel set to appoint two new faces for 2023
Smylie Kaufman and Brad Faxon are set to join the broadcast team at NBC Sports and Golf Channel following the departure of Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. As first reported by Golfweek, Faxon is set to take on a tower assignment and work on shows such as "Live From" which take place at major championships.
Viktor Hovland closing in on repeat, Justin Thomas bouncing back and more from the third round at the Hero World Challenge
Moving day is complete at the 2022 Hero World Challenge, and there was no shortage of action Saturday in the Bahamas. There were plenty of mud balls, courtesy of a course that remains wet from early-week showers. There was an ace. There’s a player trying to get back to No. 1 in the world and another looking for his first win.
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry: "I don’t think I have ever had so many bogeys and doubles!"
A tired Shane Lowry admitted to never having "so many bogeys and double bogeys" in his last two tournaments to end the year. The Irishman, speaking to the Irish Independent, said he cannot wait to put away the golf clubs now until the second week of January 2023 when he will compete in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Golf.com
Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design
From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
Golf instruction: Where to position your ball when you putt
Many golfers struggle with putting, and often times this can be resolved with proper ball alignment in the setup. It’s common to think that the putting stroke is the root of the problem, but where you are striking the ball in the stance can really shake up your putting.
