golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf boss Greg Norman insists he's NOT GOING ANYWHERE after calls to leave

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has reaffirmed his position with the rebel league, insisting he isn't leaving his role despite strong calls from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to resign. In an interview with Today's Golfer, Norman said he hasn't listened to the views of Woods and McIlroy who have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Hero World Challenge

It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland. The 25-year-old Norwegian defended his title at the 2022 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, holding off Scottie Scheffler for the second consecutive year. In addition to his pair of Hero titles, Hovland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time winner on the DP World Tour. Hovland took home the top-prize of $1 million, with Scheffler earning $375,000.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods on why he wants to get inside Charlie Woods' head

Tiger Woods was taught many things on the golf course by his late father Earl Woods, but none more key than the simple trick he now uses on his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods. Tiger, speaking during his tournament hosting of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last week, explained why he constantly tries to distract his young cub while he is out on the golf course.
golfmagic.com

Report: Japan Golf Tour appears to snub LIV Golf with alliance announcement

The Japan Golf Tour Organization [JGTO] appears to have picked a lane amid the PGA and DP World Tour's battle with LIV Golf. As part of a "landmark partnership", a new "formal pathway" will see the top three players from the JGTO order of merit gain membership on the DP World Tour beginning with the 2022/2023 season.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Louis Oosthuizen's Masters in jeopardy after World Rankings collapse

As we come to the end of 2022, golf fans often look to the Official World Golf Rankings to see which players find themselves in the top 50 and qualifying for The Masters. Former Open champion and LIV Golf player Louis Oosthuizen is on the cusp of this line after the events at the Hero World Challenge, the ISPS Handa Australian Open and the Investec South African Open Championship at the weekend.
GolfWRX

Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition

In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more

It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
NAPLES, FL
Action News Jax

McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment

Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf's ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I'm going to make it my business now to be as much...
golfmagic.com

NBC Sports and Golf Channel set to appoint two new faces for 2023

Smylie Kaufman and Brad Faxon are set to join the broadcast team at NBC Sports and Golf Channel following the departure of Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. As first reported by Golfweek, Faxon is set to take on a tower assignment and work on shows such as "Live From" which take place at major championships.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viktor Hovland closing in on repeat, Justin Thomas bouncing back and more from the third round at the Hero World Challenge

Moving day is complete at the 2022 Hero World Challenge, and there was no shortage of action Saturday in the Bahamas. There were plenty of mud balls, courtesy of a course that remains wet from early-week showers. There was an ace. There’s a player trying to get back to No. 1 in the world and another looking for his first win.
ALBANY, NY
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry: "I don’t think I have ever had so many bogeys and doubles!"

A tired Shane Lowry admitted to never having "so many bogeys and double bogeys" in his last two tournaments to end the year. The Irishman, speaking to the Irish Independent, said he cannot wait to put away the golf clubs now until the second week of January 2023 when he will compete in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Golf.com

Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design

From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
MIAMI, FL

