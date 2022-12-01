ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
The Spun

Look: Prominent Golfer's Wife Hates Tiger Woods

A prominent golfer's wife has taken a shot at Tiger Woods. Woods opened up about some of the things he's had to deal with over the years, including returning from serious injuries. Pat Perez, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, has had some brutally honest comments on Woods over...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods on why he wants to get inside Charlie Woods' head

Tiger Woods was taught many things on the golf course by his late father Earl Woods, but none more key than the simple trick he now uses on his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods. Tiger, speaking during his tournament hosting of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last week, explained why he constantly tries to distract his young cub while he is out on the golf course.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Hero World Challenge

It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland. The 25-year-old Norwegian defended his title at the 2022 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, holding off Scottie Scheffler for the second consecutive year. In addition to his pair of Hero titles, Hovland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time winner on the DP World Tour. Hovland took home the top-prize of $1 million, with Scheffler earning $375,000.
GolfWRX

Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition

In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more

It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
NAPLES, FL
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry: "I don’t think I have ever had so many bogeys and doubles!"

A tired Shane Lowry admitted to never having "so many bogeys and double bogeys" in his last two tournaments to end the year. The Irishman, speaking to the Irish Independent, said he cannot wait to put away the golf clubs now until the second week of January 2023 when he will compete in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Charlie in FIRST-EVER joint interview coming this week

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have taken part in their first-ever joint interview which took place at the Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship in November. In the short snippets, Woods talks about the golf course being the perfect setting for him and Charlie to spend time together, as they did at the junior golf event which was held in Florida at the beginning of last month.
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods wants ANOTHER BIG WIN on PGA Tour despite new injury problem

Tiger Woods revealed he wants "another big win" on the PGA Tour during his stint in the NBC commentary booth at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday - and he isn't ruling out a major. While talking in the studio during the third round, Woods said he believed he could...
Golf.com

Pros ‘infuriated’ after ‘muddy’ Hero World Challenge third round

Kevin Kisner called a rules official multiple times to show him his golf ball. Collin Morikawa spent parts of the round helping Tom Kim identify his ball in the middle of the fairway. And Scottie Scheffler was hitting 200-yard shots less than 10 feet off the ground to keep them...
The Associated Press

McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment

Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.

