Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
Look: Prominent Golfer's Wife Hates Tiger Woods
A prominent golfer's wife has taken a shot at Tiger Woods. Woods opened up about some of the things he's had to deal with over the years, including returning from serious injuries. Pat Perez, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, has had some brutally honest comments on Woods over...
Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
Viktor Hovland: From misreading putts by TWO FEET to defending Hero World title
Viktor Hovland has an apparent affinity with Albany Golf Club. On Sunday, he became the first player to defend his title at the Hero World Challenge since tournament host Tiger Woods in 2007. Just as in 2021, Hovland finished ahead of Scottie Scheffler back in second place. The young Norwegian...
Tiger Woods on why he wants to get inside Charlie Woods' head
Tiger Woods was taught many things on the golf course by his late father Earl Woods, but none more key than the simple trick he now uses on his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods. Tiger, speaking during his tournament hosting of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last week, explained why he constantly tries to distract his young cub while he is out on the golf course.
‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia
During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Hero World Challenge
It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland. The 25-year-old Norwegian defended his title at the 2022 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, holding off Scottie Scheffler for the second consecutive year. In addition to his pair of Hero titles, Hovland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time winner on the DP World Tour. Hovland took home the top-prize of $1 million, with Scheffler earning $375,000.
Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition
In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
Shane Lowry: "I don’t think I have ever had so many bogeys and doubles!"
A tired Shane Lowry admitted to never having "so many bogeys and double bogeys" in his last two tournaments to end the year. The Irishman, speaking to the Irish Independent, said he cannot wait to put away the golf clubs now until the second week of January 2023 when he will compete in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Tiger Woods and Charlie in FIRST-EVER joint interview coming this week
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have taken part in their first-ever joint interview which took place at the Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship in November. In the short snippets, Woods talks about the golf course being the perfect setting for him and Charlie to spend time together, as they did at the junior golf event which was held in Florida at the beginning of last month.
Tiger Woods wants ANOTHER BIG WIN on PGA Tour despite new injury problem
Tiger Woods revealed he wants "another big win" on the PGA Tour during his stint in the NBC commentary booth at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday - and he isn't ruling out a major. While talking in the studio during the third round, Woods said he believed he could...
Pros ‘infuriated’ after ‘muddy’ Hero World Challenge third round
Kevin Kisner called a rules official multiple times to show him his golf ball. Collin Morikawa spent parts of the round helping Tom Kim identify his ball in the middle of the fairway. And Scottie Scheffler was hitting 200-yard shots less than 10 feet off the ground to keep them...
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
The souped-up carts for The Match are here and Jordan Spieth's features an iconic movie line
For the first time since the Open Championship, fans will get to see Tiger Woods tee it up this Saturday in the latest iteration of The Match, and this time it's a virtual guarantee. Woods had to pull out of the Hero World Challenge last week after announcing he'd developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, not allowing him to walk 72 holes.
Golf.com
Analysts question PGA Tour’s controversial ‘mud’ decision, Tour explains
On No. 3, it looked like Scottie Scheffler shanked his approach shot. Then he did the same thing on the next par-5, No. 6. No, the World No. 2 didn’t forget how to hit a fairway wood during the third round of the Hero World Challenge. His golf ball kept getting covered in mud.
