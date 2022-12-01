Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
This is how Lars Ulrich thinks he’d fare drumming for Rush, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin & more
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has discussed how he’d fare holding the sticks for a number of legendary bands, including Rush and Black Sabbath. During a stop by The Howard Stern Show last week, Ulrich was asked by the titular host if he could play Rush songs live (as per Louder Sound).
thebrag.com
Swedish metal YouTuber calls new Metallica Song “Old People’s Music”
Swedish metal YouTuber Ola Englund has said that although he enjoys the new Metallica song ‘Lux Aeterna’ he considers it “old people’s music”. During an appearance a round up on his own YouTube channel, which has 770,000 subscribers, Englund credited the production of the song.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
thebrag.com
Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...
'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani hits singer with lip syncing accusation: 'No way that was real'
One singer on "The Voice" was so good, his performance prompted speculation from coach Gwen Stefani. Here's what went down in the semifinals.
thebrag.com
This comedian’s viral song is a joyous ode to doing absolutely nothing at work
In the year when the concept of “quiet quitting” really took off, it feels only fitting that a song about doing, well, nothing at work has gone viral. Calimar White, who lists his occupations as “standup comedian/actor/writer/prostitute” in his Instagram bio, has went hugely viral for the comedic rap hit ‘Never Do S#!T At Work’.
thebrag.com
Guns N’ Roses to stop throwing mics after fan’s injury at Adelaide show
After an Aussie woman got injured when Axl Rose threw a mic at fans during a show, Guns N’ Roses will discontinue the tradition. Guns N’ Roses have announced that they will not throw mics at the audience at their shows going forward. This comes a few days after an Aussie woman ended up getting facial injuries after the band’s frontman Axl Rose threw his mic into the audience at their Adelaide show.
thebrag.com
Mel B names James Corden among the ‘biggest dickheads’ in Hollywood
The James Corden hate mail just writes itself – this time, it’s Mel B who has called out the late-night host on his behaviour. James Corden may have created a scene at Balthazar over some eggs, but there’s plenty of celebs who are calling him a rotten one. The latest, of course, is Mel B, who has called out the late-night show host for his behaviour.
thebrag.com
Watch Keith Urban pay heartfelt tribute to Christine McVie
Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Christine McVie during his Gold Coast show last week. The Australian country star stopped his set to give a short but sweet speech about the late Fleetwood Mac legend. “For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in...
thebrag.com
It’s a no bones day: viral TikTok pug Noodle has died aged 14
Noodle, the pug who went viral on TikTok for his ‘bones’ and ‘no bones’ daily mood predictions, has died at the age of 14. The pug, who went viral for his daily ‘bones’ test, died on Friday. “I’m so sorry to have to share...
thebrag.com
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega hates this song by Tones and I
There is one song that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega absolutely cannot stand – and it’s by a rather famous Australian artist. Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday Addams might have displayed a general aversion to ‘genuine and sweet’ things on the show, but it seems some of her traits have rubbed off on the actress as well.
Comments / 0