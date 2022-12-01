Read full article on original website
France Is Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights in a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions
France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day. The three routes that currently fall under the edict include journeys between Paris-Orly Airport...
GAMA Welcomes Launch of European Commission’s Drone Strategy 2.0
The European Commission published their “Drone Strategy 2.0 for a Smart and Sustainable Unmanned Aircraft Eco-System in Europe”. This new strategy sets out the framework and key actions in the European Union to support the development of Unmanned Aircraft and their integration into the European airspace, as well as the deployment of piloted electric Urban and Regional Air Mobility operations in and around European cities, municipalities and regions.
Southeast Aerospace Welcomes New Business Development Manager
Southeast Aerospace, Inc. (SEA), a leading Aerospace Solutions company, is pleased to welcome Michael Roy as our new Business Development Manager – LATAM. Roy brings over 12 years of experience developing business and selling aviation technology, parts and repair services in the LATAM market. Before joining SEA, Roy led...
Antigua-based Calvinair adds third H130
The island nation of Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean is a very popular tourist destination. Helicopter operator Calvinair was set up by Canadian-born billionaire Calvin Ayre in 2019, and exclusively operates Airbus H130 helicopters. Typical operations include tour flights around Antigua and the volcanic island of Montserrat, and a range of bespoke charters.
UK – Volare commits to ten Lilium Pioneer Edition VTOL Jets
Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, announced a contract with eVolare, a subsidiary of Volare Aviation, one of the United Kingdom’s largest helicopter and private jet operators. This partnership includes a firm commitment for ten Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets, with an option to reserve an additional ten Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets.
Rega orders 12 more five-blade H145s to replace AW109SP fleet
Between 2024 and 2026, the Swiss Air-Rescue Rega is renewing its entire helicopter fleet and will in future rely on a uniform fleet consisting of 21 rescue helicopters of the latest five-blade version of the H145 type from the manufacturer Airbus Helicopters. Rega had already procured nine H145s with an innovative five-blade rotor in March of this year, and the contract for the purchase of twelve more rescue helicopters of this type has now been signed. From 2024, these will be used to replace the existing AW109SP “Da Vinci” fleet at Rega’s mountain bases.
Savback signs LoI for 25 Speeders from Mayman Aerospace
Mayman Aerospace, the US-based manufacturer of the innovative Speeder Air Utility Vehicle (AUV) and Savback Helicopters, the independent helicopter and fixed-wing sales specialist, announced today the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the sale and purchase of 25 Speeder units. The agreement positions Savback as the first civilian customer and heralds a new era for compact high-speed vertical take-off and landing operations in Europe.
Merlin upgrade extends life of Royal Navy helicopter to 2030
Key upgrades include a new folding main rotor head and folding tail which allows two of the aircraft to fit on just one of the carriers’ aircraft lifts, and an improved defensive aid suite with a system that warns against and locates hostile laser guided weapons. These upgrades mean that many consider the Merlin Mk4/4A to be the worlds most advanced amphibious battlefield helicopter.
U.S., Australia vow to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities'
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia and United States are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", their defense ministers said after a meeting at the Pentagon at the start of annual talks between the allies.
Raytheon awarded $9M contract to procure CH-53K Night Vision System
Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $9,033,623 modification (P00006) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0810) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This modification exercises an option to procure 10 Lot 7 CH-53K helicopter Night Vision System AN/AAQ-44 forward looking infrared kits for the Navy. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,033,623 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Yellowhead acquires two BK117s from STARS
YHL is expanding its fleet again with two additional BK117 B2 helicopters. The first two BK117s purchased in the Spring were brought into operation by August 2022. YHL Pilots Corey & Peter put C-GBKP, pictured above, through her paces showcasing the helicopter’s features while supporting clients in the Golden Triangle of northwestern BC.
