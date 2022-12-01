ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

where is some of that 32 million in surplus?? you could spend some east of 65 you know...quit robbing count residents of deserved tax dollars......separate city and county of city continues to neglect county tax payers

wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati hires Louisville's Satterfield to replace Fickell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati has hired Louisville's Scott Satterfield to be its next coach, the university announced Monday. Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY

