5d ago
where is some of that 32 million in surplus?? you could spend some east of 65 you know...quit robbing count residents of deserved tax dollars......separate city and county of city continues to neglect county tax payers
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
wdrb.com
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati hires Louisville's Satterfield to replace Fickell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati has hired Louisville's Scott Satterfield to be its next coach, the university announced Monday. Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
Wave 3
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
WLWT 5
Everything we know about the murder-suicide that killed a Kentucky family of 4
A tragic scene unfolded the first week of December when a family of four died in Louisville, Kentucky. Police said a woman and her two children were shot to death, and the father was the one who killed them. He then killed himself, they said. The apparent murder-suicide happened Dec....
LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead, one injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in southwest Louisville. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive just off of Saint Andrews Church Road for a report of a shooting. When officers...
WKRC
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Coroner IDs 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide
Authorities in Kentucky have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family.
WLWT 5
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
fox56news.com
Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
