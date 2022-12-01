Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Now that the United States is eliminated, who should you root for at the World Cup?
The hopes and dreams of the United States men’s national team came to an end on Saturday, as the USMNT was knocked out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. If you are a supporter of the USMNT, the end of their run does not mean your rooting interests have to draw to a close. There is a lot of incredible soccer left to be played, and as such, it might be time to find a new team to follow for the next few weeks.
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread - Round of 16 Day Four
The final day of the Round of 16 is here, and for the first time in a couple of weeks, we’ll be without football for a couple of days once we’re done here. Brazil, France and England, all look to be strong sides but they can be joined by Spain and Portugal today if the results go their way. One more time, let’s recap where we’re at.
SB Nation
World Cup Round of 16 Preview, Prediction & How To Watch: France vs Poland, England vs Senegal
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Portugal vs Switzerland | An upset in the making?
When Portugal and Switzerland walk out onto the Lusail Stadium pitch, they will both be hoping to turn the corner on their mostly underwhelming World Cup histories. Portugal, the 2016 European Champions have only qualified for the last eight of the tournament in 2006 with their previous time was in 1966. Switzerland have not been in the quarter finals since 1958.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 5
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
SB Nation
Big boys Netherlands, Argentina big-boy wannabes USA, Australia in Round of 16
Saturday was another day where I had to contend with the challenge of experiencing football on the radio while driving around the Wild Wild West, but that did give me a chance to listen to a bit more post-match coverage and reaction than I normally would’ve, which was quite instructive (and quickly quite exasperating) after the USA’s 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands.
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Netherlands 3-1 United States | Oranje End The American Dream
The first matchup of the 2022 World Cup knockout stage saw the Netherlands dump the United States out of the tournament. It was a simple story of one team taking their chances, and the other failing to do so. The Netherlands scored their three goals with their first three shots on target of the match, but the United States’ defensive organization, or lack thereof, made it easy for the Oranje to be decisive and deadly in the final third.
SB Nation
Alisson Becker Leads Brazil Into World Cup Quarter-Finals
Brazil have advanced into the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup where they will face Croatia in part thanks to a strong performance by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made a number of key saves to keep South Korea off the scoresheet in the first half in what ended up a 4-1 victory for A Seleção.
SB Nation
Croatia survive on penalties, Brazil dazzle with a bit of jogo bonito
Three of the four quarterfinal matchups at the 2022 World Cup are now set, and the wait for a knockout round shock goes on. As much as the group stage matches produced all sorts of drama and surprise results, the Round of 16 has gone completely to form so far, with all the favorites winning, and most winning rather easily.
France Is Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights in a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions
France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day. The three routes that currently fall under the edict include journeys between Paris-Orly Airport...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
SB Nation
Kylian Mbappe is already among the world’s best at 23
As France broke forward for their second goal against Poland we saw Olivier Giroud, the newly crowned all-time goalscorer for the French men, running full speed at the defense before opting to pass. This was the correct decision, as there is probably not one Polish player who Giroud could outrun. It’s not his game, and it’s not a scary sight, and he’s nearing the end of a storied career for Les Bleus.
SB Nation
Olivier Giroud sets new national goals record as France dispatch Poland in Round of 16
When France won the last World Cup, in 2018, they did so without their starting center forward, Olivier Giroud taking a single shot on target, let alone score a goal. It was one of the more instructive examples of how football is a team game, and goals don’t necessarily define an individual performance or determine your worth to the team, even if you’re a striker.
SB Nation
Saudi And Qatari Investors Reportedly Team Up For Liverpool Bid
It has been a week of twists and turns with regards to news surrounding Liverpool’s potential search for new owners, with plenty of conflicting information abound. Just a week ago, the Daily Mail reported that FSG were entering talks with separate private consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar for a full sale of the club. That news came just days after Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Saudi Arabia Minister of Sports, said the Saudi state was eager to back bids for Liverpool or Manchester United.
SB Nation
Brazil is an unstoppable goal scoring machine
Before the knockout round, we at SB Nation had Brazil ranked as our best team headed into the round of 16. The depth of talent at every position made them formidable favorites. Safe to say the first half of their round of 16 game against South Korea firmly shut down...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
Comments / 0