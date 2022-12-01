ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Fan Favorite Player

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that forward Dean Wade is going to miss at least 3 to 4 weeks with a left shoulder injury. Wade encountered the injury during Friday night’s win over the Orlando Magic. He didn’t score at all in his 10 minutes before being injured. While...
CLEVELAND, OH
Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet After The Wizards Lost To The Lakers

On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Washington, D.C. The Lakers won the game 130-119, and Anthony Davis led the way with 55 points, 17 rebounds, one assist and three blocks. Kyle Kuzma, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fans Are Furious After Golden State Warriors Lose To Indiana Pacers

The Golden State Warriors' rough start to the season continued with another stumble, this time a shocking loss at home against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, but they pulled off an even bigger surprise by winning this matchup 112-104 despite missing Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
BROOKLYN, NY
Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cavaliers try to fend off Anthony Davis, LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to continue their sterling play at home on Tuesday against former face of the franchise LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the streaking Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers are returning home after dropping a 92-81 decision to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Cleveland fell to 5-8...
CLEVELAND, OH

