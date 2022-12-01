Read full article on original website
What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
As the holiday shopping season is in full swing and many of us are looking for the best possible deals we can find this year, make sure you do your homework before buying that big gift for your partner, your children, or even for yourself. While there may be great discounts and deals to be had, depending on where you shop, depends on if it is the best deal you can get. It may seem obvious, but rarely do people do enough research to truly save the most money they can on a purchase, and over time it catches up with you. Here is why you should do some research and take your time before any major purchases this holiday season.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many people may be done or almost done without ever stepping foot in a store. With online shopping, it is easier than ever before to buy all the gifts you need without ever having to get out into the cold weather or go to stores after a long day of work. While the world has been transitioning to online shopping for a while now, there is still something about shopping in-store that is better than online through the holidays. Here are some of the reasons it is better to do your holiday shopping in stores this holiday season than online.
Holiday shopping can become expensive in a hurry, and the more people you have to buy for the quicker your bank account goes lower. It is smart to spread your holiday buying throughout the year or start early, but often, time gets away from us and before you know it, December is beginning. For those that are struggling to buy everything they want this year for their friends, families, and coworkers, there are a few ways to make some extra money for the holiday season to help get every last gift.
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
I left work earlier this week and the roads home seemed a lot different than normal. Why Are There Thin White Lines On Twin Falls Roads. A good portion of the road had multiple parallel white lines in-between the painted lines, and I was pretty sure it wasn't just a bunch of new tiny bike lanes. That would be hilarious, but the actual reason is much more reasonable. Check out the lines in the video and then see what the lines are for.
So many places around Twin Falls turn into a Christmas wonderland. The Orton Botanical Gardens is one of the coolest displays in the area. The entire garden is lit up and you can feel the holiday spirit. Orton Botanical Garden Information. The Orton Botanical Garden is a non-profit garden that...
The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
Thieves seem to find new ways to victimize consumers every December that cost Americans millions of dollars. There's a scam involving gift cards that a national crime center is warning holiday shoppers to try to avoid at all costs. I think we've all been scammed or fallen victim to someone's...
While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eventually children will be able to play on an handicap accessible playground at Sawtooth Elementary in Twin Falls thanks to the observation of some students that a couple students in wheelchairs couldn't use the current playground. "Recess is the best part of the day if you ask any kids thats what they will tell ya," said Sara Egan, mother of Zella, a 6-year-old student at Sawtooth Elementary , "She was diagnosed at 14 months with cerebral palsy, so she is limited as far as how she can access the playground because she's in a a wheelchair."
When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
While many of us are spending free time or time at work browsing the internet for the best possible deals for Christmas presents, instead of shopping on big company sites and Amazon, perhaps you should turn your focus elsewhere. This year has been rough on many with the rise of gas prices, utilities, food, and everything else becoming more expensive. You may find yourself with a little less extra money this holiday season than you are used to, but there are ways to still have a great Christmas for your family without having to break the bank.
Twin Falls, Idaho is about to get a whole lot cooler with the opening of a new Ice Cream Shop on Blue Lakes. Stella's Ice Cream is a widely popular Boise area franchise with four locations and now Twin Falls gets one too!. About Stella's Ice Cream. This means Twin...
What would you do? What would you do if you had a work holiday party and it fell on the same night as your wife's, husband's, or partner's? What would you do if you had a friend invite you to a holiday party, on the same night that another friend invited you to one and you want to attend both? The holiday season is here and company parties and parties at home will be taking place during the following weeks and figuring out how to maneuver through them and keep everyone happy can at times be a job. If holiday parties conflict with your schedule, what will you do?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho will light up the Christmas season Thursday with a tree lighting ceremony. On December 1, the community is invited to attend the Third Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the CSI campus near the Fine Arts building main entrance. The CSI Madrigals music group will perform Christmas music and the college president will have some remarks, according to CSI. The public will be able to see the lights every evening until New Year's Day. The lighting ceremony will be live-streamed online at csi.edu/christmastree.
Toys are getting stranger and stranger these days, and kids are getting more and more into them. I wonder from time to time if Santa Clause has any idea what some children are talking about when they whisper in his ear at the mall. Santa Clause is indeed coming to...
There are a lot of impressive Christmas light displays around the Magic Valley, but some are more well-known than others. The Orton Botanical Garden and the South Hills lights have always been beautiful sights. The Candy Cane House was famous in Twin Falls but is sadly not happening this year. And many people travel just to see the residential light displays on Twin View Lane. But 2022 is bringing more changes to some of those light shows.
Walmart is one of those stores that we don't admit we go to as much as we really do because it's a twisted, guilty pleasure. Each one of us also has that one aisle that very rarely changes, and yet we have to peruse it with the utmost concentration every damn time we go.
