Medical bills remain inaccessible for many visually impaired Americans

Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
The Biden administration is actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women
We can’t ignore the ties binding US deaths of despair and incarceration
Far from being a safe haven from overdoses, jails and prisons are adding fuel to the nation’s behavioral health crisis.
U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions (EBS.N) said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator.
Much of the CDC is working remotely. That could make changing the agency difficult
Earlier this year, top leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began a monumental task: turning the sprawling, labyrinthine organization known for its highly specialized, academically focused scientific research into a sleek, flexible public health response agency primed to serve the American public. It’s an attempt to keep the CDC from repeating the mistakes it made while responding to covid-19.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025
More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
Mpox will not be renewed as a public health emergency next year
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would not renew mpox, the virus formerly known as monkeypox, as a public health emergency after January 31, 2023, following a drop in cases. Mpox cases, which peaked in August with a seven-day average of 459 new cases, fell steadily...
