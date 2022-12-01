ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
thebamabuzz.com

13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 5

We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the expansion of United Launch Alliance in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. United Launch Alliance Expansion | Decatur. Owner: United Launch...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically. While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder concert for Warnock, pandemic mental toll, checks stolen from the mail

LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder's concert for Warnock, the pandemic's mental health toll, and checks disappearing from the mail. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 5. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Stevie Wonder played a virtual concert for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Campaign New data is showing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Georgia's children, and checks are disappearing from the mail across the state. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
wvtm13.com

Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022

Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
HALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Alabama?

The state bird of Alabama is a Northern Flicker or yellowhammer, a bird member of the woodpecker family. It is monogamous and lives mainly on the ground. It feeds on insects, seeds, and nuts and prefers rotting trees over grassy areas. Its head is yellow, while its body is brown with black specks. It also eats poison ivy berries.
ALABAMA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy