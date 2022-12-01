Read full article on original website
Related
thebamabuzz.com
13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 5
We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the expansion of United Launch Alliance in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. United Launch Alliance Expansion | Decatur. Owner: United Launch...
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
2022 U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia: updates and voter voices
Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and Georgia voters are casting their ballots to choose who will be their U.S. senator for the next six years. GPB.org/elections is your resource for election results and information. We will update this post throughout the day from our GPB News reporters in the...
Could Alabama voters someday rank their political preferences during elections? New system stirring intrigue nationwide
Alabamians are plenty familiar with the Associated Press Top 25 ranking in college football where the Crimson Tide have been ranked consistently since the 2007 season. But will the way sportswriters and coaches vote for the best teams in college football and basketball someday be a similar way voters select their politicians?
wtvy.com
EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically. While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle...
wbrc.com
Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7. The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m. Inspired...
Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election
On Tuesday, Georgia voting ends in the runoff election for U.S. Senate between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Polls in Georgia open at 7 p.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Republicans won...
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in rural North Carolina has left tens of thousands of people without power, schools closed, a curfew imposed, and authorities investigating what they say was an intentional, criminal attack. As the outages continued into Monday, questions persisted about who carried out the attack...
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
GPB morning headlines for December 5, 2022
Georgia saw a record-setting pace of in-person early voting for the U.S. Senate race during a much shorter runoff period. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, data are showing the effects on the mental health of the state’s children. Fred McGriff has been elected to the National Baseball Hall...
Sheree Ralston qualifies to fill district seat held by her late husband
Sheree Ralston, the widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, became the first to qualify for his 7th District House seat. “I look forward to a great campaign,” Ralston said to reporters as she walked out of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Also qualifying Monday...
Family issues and 'catch-up' demands at school are leading students to consider suicide, report says
LISTEN: Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, data is showing the effects on the mental health of the state’s children. In a new report, students talked about their experiences firsthand. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Everything changed for students across Georgia in March 2020 when Gov. Brian Kemp issued...
ABC 33/40 News
Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder concert for Warnock, pandemic mental toll, checks stolen from the mail
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder's concert for Warnock, the pandemic's mental health toll, and checks disappearing from the mail. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 5. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Stevie Wonder played a virtual concert for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Campaign New data is showing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Georgia's children, and checks are disappearing from the mail across the state. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Alabama?
The state bird of Alabama is a Northern Flicker or yellowhammer, a bird member of the woodpecker family. It is monogamous and lives mainly on the ground. It feeds on insects, seeds, and nuts and prefers rotting trees over grassy areas. Its head is yellow, while its body is brown with black specks. It also eats poison ivy berries.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 2