Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
Could there be another Trump-Pence ticket in 2024?
Yet another wrinkle has been thrown into former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, as his former Vice President Mike Pence seemed intrigued by a possible reunion during a recent interview.
Jan. 6 committee chairman says committee to make referrals
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that the panel had decided to make criminal referrals in the matter, although he did not elaborate.
Here are the 50 legislatures ranked from most to least conservative
A new report from the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) has ranked all 50 states from most to least conservative, with Alabama leading as the top conservative state in the U.S. and Massachusetts as the least conservative.
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
Racial bias affects media coverage of missing people. A new tool illustrates how
Thousands of people are reported missing in the United States each year. And while not every missing person case will get widespread media coverage, the fight to locate them — whether alive or dead — is always the main priority. However, when it comes to missing person cases...
