Morgan Wallen Performed “Collide” On His ‘The Voice’ Audition, And It’s A Must-See
Morgan Wallen has come a long way. Back in 2014, he auditioned for NBC’s The Voice, and wound up on Usher’s team, eventually making his way to Adam Levine’s team, and ultimately being eliminated during the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine how he didn’t win it all now, as he’s selling out arenas all over the country and gearing up to play what will very likely be sold-out stadium shows on his world tour next year. But everybody’s gotta start […] The post Morgan Wallen Performed “Collide” On His ‘The Voice’ Audition, And It’s A Must-See first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.
THE NOTORIOUS BIG: (Rapping) I love it when you call me Big Poppa. Throw your hands in the air if you's a true player. Christopher Wallace would have turned 50 this year. And, of course, to many, the man known as The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls or simply Biggie, is considered hip-hop royalty. Though the city won't ever stop repping The Notorious B.I.G., official festivities draw to a close tonight at Lincoln Center with the encore performance of an orchestral tribute. It'll be MC'd by Biggie's longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Clark Kent, and will feature the rapper's most well-known songs. Here to talk more about it is the show's composer, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Welcome to the show.
Christine McVie brought romantic optimism to Fleetwood Mac
The song "Everywhere," a frothy pop hit found on Fleetwood Mac's Tango in the Night that's been covered by Vampire Weekend and Paramore, might be Christine McVie's most optimistic moment. As spine-tingling synths and undulating rhythms swirl around like glittery fairy dust, McVie, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 79 after a short illness, raves about a partner, alternating between wanting to shout about her new love and being left speechless by their beauty. "I want to be with you everywhere," she coos atop a slick of glacial harmonies. It's that extra word that makes a difference. She doesn't just want to be with someone, in general — she wants to be with them everywhere. The first points to making a connection; the second implies deeper pride and commitment, and being all-in with your heart.
Vote for the best albums of 2022
As we near the end of 2022, we are looking back on a year packed with great albums. The lists of the years best, as selected by NPR Music's staff, will be out soon, but we want to know what our readers and listeners loved too. So tell us: What were your favorite albums (or EPs) released in 2022? Using the poll below, you can pick up to five releases that you loved. We just have a couple of rules: Only vote for albums that came out in 2022 and don't vote for the same release more than once. (Those votes won't be counted.) You don't need to rank your picks. We'll share the results in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered. Please note we only require an email address to prevent ballot stuffing. We will not share your address with anyone.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
