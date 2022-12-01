Read full article on original website
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Curb energy, cyberattacks, Americans get 2nd jobs
Meteorologist Scot Haney said while temperatures will be mild on Tuesday, rain arrives in the afternoon. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer.
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer set to face a judge
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death
VIDEO: Holiday lights on Magauran Drive in Stafford Springs
WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. Hospitals around the country seeing surge in respiratory illnesses. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on...
VIDEO: Farmington BOE could reverse stance on Jewish holidays
Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar
Legal team of man paralyzed in police custody, City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The legal team for a man who was paralyzed in police custody and the City of New Haven have agreed to pursue a settlement. Randy Cox’s lawyers announced a $100 million lawsuit against the city back in September. They said Cox was paralyzed from...
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Thursday, December 1, Fairfield police say they were made aware from school officials at Tomlinson Middle School of concerning TikTok videos being circulated among students. An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.
It’s a beautiful day in West Hartford to run a 5K
WEST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Compared to the rainy weather the past few days, it turned out to be a great day for running. More than a thousand people ran the Blue Back Mitten 5K in West Hartford. This race was about more than crossing the finish line. The goal...
Man arrested for DUI after speeding 30mph over the limit in Wilton
WILTON, CT. (WFSB) - According to Wilton police, a 26-year old man was arrested for a recorded speed of 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black 2014 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Danbury Road near Catalpa Road. Shreyas Karthik from 22 Orchard...
Putting your crafting skills to the test could mean extra cash in your pockets
(WFSB) - Eyewitness News is offering you ideas on how to put some extra cash in your pockets. How about selling those random antiques you have laying around or putting your crafty skills to the test?. Tis the season to make and sell. Waterbury native Jeffrey Padua brings in extra...
Police look to identify man in Henny Penny robbery
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man who robbed a Henny Penny Saturday night. Police say the robbery happened shortly before 7:15 pm at the Henny Penny on Gold Star Highway. The suspect reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money. The man left the store with...
Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford. Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building. The scene is active, and a fire...
Turn the Town Pink: Vigil held for baby Camilla on first birthday
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck is banding together in tragedy. A vigil was held earlier this evening for baby Camilla, the baby who was murdered last month. The suspected killer, Camilla’s father Christopher Francisquini, was arrested yesterday after two weeks on the run. On any other year, the tree...
I-84 in West Hartford reopens after deadly crash involving CT transit bus, 2 tractor trailers and others vehicles
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound in West Hartford reopened Monday afternoon after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a CT Transit Bus, two tractor trailers, a postal truck and two passenger vehicles. It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday between exits 43 and 44.
