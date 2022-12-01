Read full article on original website
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughter
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck suspect got angry, got into fights before baby's death
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer.
Eyewitness News
Suspected Naugatuck baby killer faces a judge
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6. An arrest warrant detailed what may have led up to a Naugatuck baby's murder last month. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christopher Francisquini went before...
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Curb energy, cyberattacks, Americans get 2nd jobs
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer.
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
Eyewitness News
Legal team of man paralyzed in police custody, City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The legal team for a man who was paralyzed in police custody and the City of New Haven have agreed to pursue a settlement. Randy Cox’s lawyers announced a $100 million lawsuit against the city back in September. They said Cox was paralyzed from...
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
newstalknewengland.com
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini is accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He had been on the run for two weeks and was taken into...
CAPTURED: Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter arrested in Waterbury
After two weeks on the run, police captured the Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Waterbury Friday afternoon.
Journal Inquirer
Hartford man’s call to friend amid gunfire leads to arrest in his killing, warrant shows
HARTFORD — An hour before he was killed, Jose Arriaga called a friend and said someone was shooting at him, according to an arrest warrant. Arriaga, 28, also said who had been shooting at him — and he has the nickname “Juicy,” the warrant said. His...
Eyewitness News
Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for DUI after speeding 30mph over the limit in Wilton
WILTON, CT. (WFSB) - According to Wilton police, a 26-year old man was arrested for a recorded speed of 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black 2014 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Danbury Road near Catalpa Road. Shreyas Karthik from 22 Orchard...
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
Bristol Press
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
