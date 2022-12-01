Read full article on original website
SKYWAN 5G Release 2.2 is launched by ND SATCOM
ND SATCOM has released their SKYWAN 5G Release 2.2 — this version powers and protects VSAT networks at an entirely new level of transmission security (TRANSEC) and usability — SKYWAN 5G VSAT technology allows for multi-channel TDMA networks with True-Mesh ACM for hubless, secure communication. Release 2.2 effectively...
Keysight delivers new Solar Array Simulator solution for satellite power systems
Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced the new MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator (SAS) to emulate the behavior of photovoltaic (PV) segments. The SAS solution simulates all conditions a craft or satellite will encounter in space with high fidelity. Keysight is a technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.
INTEGRASYS to coordinate a new project: Space4Green
INTEGRASYS‘ new coordination project — Space4Green — was started on November 23rd with a kick-off meeting in Seville, Spain, where the company’s team had the opportunity to present their software solution for trusted and green traceability through EU space technologies. They revealed the objectives and the...
Alliance between Thales Alenia Space + Space Cargo Unlimited for the first space factory
Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), and Space Cargo Unlimited, have announced the signing of the first phase contract for the conception and production for “REV1”, the first floating space factory, and the opening of a Space Cargo Unlimited subsidiary in Turin.
Boeing delivers first two O3b mPOWER satellites to SES that provide more than 5,000 steerable beams per satellite
Boeing recently delivered the first two O3b mPOWER satellites to SES, a leader in global content connectivity solutions. The all-digital satellites are being prepared in Florida for launch to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), 8,000 km from Earth, where they will provide low-latency, high-throughput connectivity to users around the world. The...
Kayhan Space receives grant for collision avoidance in space software platform development
Kayhan Space has been awarded the largest in the latest series of advanced industry grants from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to the tune of $500,000 to accelerate development of coordinated autonomous satellite collision avoidance capabilities for its Pathfinder Max software platform. Colorado’s OEDIT Accelerator...
Airbus + UNSW Sydney collaborate on research for high efficiency solar cells for use in space
Airbus Defence and Space has selected the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia, to conduct a 3-1/2 year research project for the development of high efficiency solar cells for use in space. The research will help push the performance of photovoltaic solar cells for Space to the limit, both in terms of efficiency and radiation stability in the space environment.
OroraTech raises €15 million for their space-based thermal-infrared climate solutions portfolio
OroraTech has extended its Series A round with €15 million from private investors and public sector co-funding. With this fresh funding, OroraTech will expand the firm’s climate solutions portfolio by launching their second, thermal-infrared camera into space in May of 2023 to strengthen the company’s position as the first and only commercial provider of space-based, thermal-infrared insights.
SpaceX introduces the Starshield secured satellite network for government entities
Starshield has debuted… this new effort by SpaceX leverages Starlink technology and launch capability in support of national security efforts. While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use, with an initial focus on three areas:. Earth Observation: Starshield will launch satellites with...
Satellite Vu’s data part of UK’s £1bn ECO+ scheme to save energy with targeted retrofitting
Satellite data can help lead targeted retrofitting for the government’s new ECO+ scheme, according to industry expert Anthony Baker, Founder of Satellite Vu. Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps announced a new £1 billion energy saving scheme, ECO+, on Monday, which will retrofit hundreds of thousands of homes with improved insulation to save consumers an estimated £310 per year.
Agile Space Industries new CEO comes from Redwire
Agile Space Industries, the aerospace propulsion company enlisted by NASA, the Department of Defense, and defense contractors for more than a decade, appointed aerospace industry veteran Chris Pearson as Chief Executive Officer. During Pearson’s 25 years in the industry, he has built and led high-growth space organizations with experience at the subsystem, satellite, and mission level.
Astrocast partners with Avirtech for SatIoT smart farming solutions
Astrocast and Avirtech have announced a smart farming partnership. Astrocast is providing Avirtech with Satellite IoT (SatIoT) connectivity solutions for their BIOTA intelligent farm control system, which includes integrating its technology into Avirtech’s Avirlink to enable plantation owners to make legacy sensors smart by recording and controlling information remotely over long distances.
GA-ASI demos network relay using lasercomms
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has completed a fully-networked demonstration using multiple Laser Communication terminals. The network included ground, mobile and airborne terminals. During the demonstration, a live video and audio feed of operators at each terminal was shared in the networked communication display. Lasercomm is in demand for military...
Southern Launch + ATSpace prepped for the launch of two Kestrel I rockets
ATSpace has confirmed that the company is ready to launch two of their Kestrel I rockets before the end of the year after a planned launch in November was postponed due to severe weather. Under permissions granted by the Australian Space Agency, Southern Launch and AT Space will aim to...
