Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I Wound Up With 60 Batteries Thanks To Black Friday Shopping
So I actually found myself out shopping on Black Friday, even though I didn't plan to. Here's how I wound up with 60 batteries, four record albums, and a Christmas gift when it was all said and done. It's been a long time since I actually got out and shopped...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say
On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
What Is Missouri’s Favorite Fast Food Chain? I Guess We Like Tacos!
Not that long ago, I posed a question to you all, and I asked you what fast food chain you wanted to see in Sedalia. There were quite a lot of responses. You can click HERE for that article and see some of the results. Many of you made your opinions heard.
6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
Woman Wants $5 Million Bucks for Mac and Cheese Preparation Lies
A Florida woman wants $5 million dollars from Kraft Heinz because she says the claim on the boxes of Velveeta Shells & Cheese cups takes three and a half minutes to prepare, yet, that's the cooking time, not the prep time. Actually, the whole $5 million isn't for her, she's...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0