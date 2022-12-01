ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Driver Charged In Fatal Cranberry Township Crash

An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident Sunday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The three vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Ehrman Road. Cranberry Township Police say 34-year-old Darren Michael Martin of Aliquippa was driving a U-Haul truck north on Route 19...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police made five arrests at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the Thanksgiving holiday, troopers announced Monday. It was set up in West Mead Township on Nov. 23, and roving patrols were also used. State Police contacted 64 drivers and arrested four on drug charges and another...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash

Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.

Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
SARVER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
CLARION, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in Beaver County house fire

A woman was killed in a house fire in Chippewa Township Sunday night. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Woodland Road in Beaver County after 10 p.m. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer after the fire was extinguished showed little damage to the exterior of the house. The windows were covered in black residue and a front window was broken.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy