-- Fresh data on Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions - Malnutrition are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Despite the potential role of a mother’s health insurance coverage in enhancing her children’s health and well-being, research examining its impact on children’s nutritional outcomes remains sparse. We examine the link between mothers’ health insurance subscription and child malnutrition using data extracted from the De-mographic and Health Surveys program across 32 sub-Saharan African countries on 109,019 children under the age of 5. We measure child stunting and underweight using height-for-age z-scores and weight-for-age z-scores, respectively.”

18 HOURS AGO