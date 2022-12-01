Read full article on original website
Related
Death Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : AEGON Allianz, Prudential, Banner Life Insurance, ACE Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Death Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size Worth $55.9 Billion by 2027 | Research Report
The market is driven by the increasing strategic collaborations between key players and the growing incidences of accidental damage. has recently released a new research study titled “Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Talanx Group raises its sights significantly for period up to 2025
On initial application of IFRS 17 as of January 2023 , unearned profit (known as the "contractual service margin" or CSM) in the Life Insurance segments of Talanx's primary insurance and reinsurance operations must be deferred and reversed to income in subsequent years. The Talanx Group. expects this to positively...
Food Lockers Market Competition analysis, Challenges And Trends Analysis by 2032
The Global Food Lockers Market Research Report 2022 offers comprehensive market information, including recent trends and developments. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.biz's Global Food Lockers Market Study has been updated. It provides fundamental, current insights on emerging trends and future growth drivers. With the help of expert analysis, the Food Lockers industry research provides key insights for 2022-2032. This research includes information about market size, market share, and restraints as well as challenges. It also provides vital information for the entire forecast period. This study is designed to assist decision-makers in developing cost-effective and long-term sustainable development strategies.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Assigns Positive Outlook to Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Market Segment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a positive market segment outlook to the global delegated underwriting authority enterprise (DUAE) segment, reflecting the rating agency’s expectation that this distribution channel will continue to strengthen on growing interest from capacity providers, along with the emergence of specialty expertise. Technology, talent and diverse...
International Energy Agency: Renewables will surpass coal by 2025
Renewable energy will surpass coal as a source of global electricity generation by 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected in a report Tuesday. In its annual renewables report, the IEA said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the transition and will contribute to it increasing nearly twofold in the next five years. Between…
Study Findings from University of Queensland Broaden Understanding of Malnutrition (Reducing Children’s Malnutrition By Increasing Mothers’ Health Insurance Coverage: a Focus On Stunting and Underweight Across 32 Sub-saharan African Countries): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Malnutrition
-- Fresh data on Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions - Malnutrition are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Despite the potential role of a mother’s health insurance coverage in enhancing her children’s health and well-being, research examining its impact on children’s nutritional outcomes remains sparse. We examine the link between mothers’ health insurance subscription and child malnutrition using data extracted from the De-mographic and Health Surveys program across 32 sub-Saharan African countries on 109,019 children under the age of 5. We measure child stunting and underweight using height-for-age z-scores and weight-for-age z-scores, respectively.”
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.
News Release CMD 2022
Raises its sights significantly for period up to 2025. 25 percent earnings increase targeted: Group net income to rise to approximately. per share in the period up to 2025 puts dividend on strong growth trajectory. Group-wideretuon equity target of above 10 percent. Goals for 2019-2022 strategy cycle exceeded despite adverse...
Tata AIA Life Certified as a Great Place to Work®, Enhancing Best Employer Reputation
Tata AIA receives Great Place to Work certification, in its very first attempt. The insurer has also won the Kincentric's Best Employer recognition for the last 6 years. Another testimony of its employee friendly culture is the score of 91% on Employee Engagement, from a recent survey conducted in. October...
Risk Strategies Launches New Website
BOSTON , Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today launched a new website designed to provide specialty insights, practical advice, and valuable information for businesses and individuals seeking insurance, risk management, and consulting services. The website highlights the company’s full scope of solutions and service offerings, while providing the latest digital user experience for clients, prospects, potential M&A partners, and attracting new talent.
Studies from Chung-Ang University Provide New Data on Orphan Drugs (Pricing and Reimbursement Policy for New Orphan Drugs In South Korea: Focused On Patient Accessibility and Budget Impact): Drugs and Therapies – Orphan Drugs
2022 DEC 02 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at South Korea Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Drugs and Therapies - Orphan Drugs. According to news reporting originating in. Seoul, South Korea. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “This study aims to analyze the policy...
SafeTree: Embedded Insurance – Huge opportunity to increase Insurance Penetration in India
GURUGRAM, India , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- India has significant penetration gap in insurance cover across all sections of society. Insurance penetration for health and life insurance is less than 5% and further those having insurance policies, do not have adequate insurance as per their needs. One of the...
Insurtech Market to be Worth $152.43 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insurtech market size is expected to reach. by 2030, registering a CAGR of 51.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by. Grand View Research, Inc. The rising awareness about the benefits of insurtech solutions in simplifying the...
OneNexus Provides Breakthrough Solutions to Oil and Gas Operators’ Decommissioning Efforts
HOUSTON , Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , the industry’s leading financial risk and decommissioning management company, today announces several significant milestones in its endeavor to address the growing unfunded Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) liabilities within the upstream oil and gas industry. OneNexus LLC. has formed a new...
BlackRock gets a much-needed face slap
Washington Times, The (DC) Florida Gov. rocked recent headlines with an announced intent to pull. worth of state employee investments with BlackRock over the firm’s Environment, Social and Governance, or ESG, standards. The woke firm run by woke CEO. is finally facing some much-needed fire. As Sen. charged on...
Pet Insurance Market Size Worth USD 6.65 Bn By 2027
Growing awareness of pet insurance, YOY rise in the rate of pet adoption and veterinary expenditure to promote pet insurance market growth. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the latest market research report published by MarketDataForecast, the global pet insurance market size is expected to reach. USD 6.65 billion. by 2027 from. USD...
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0