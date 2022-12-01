ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ConnectiCare to stop selling small group policies

ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut's health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. "ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut," spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said in a...
