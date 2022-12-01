Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Markets Open Lower as Monday Blues Persist
U.S. stock markets continued to edge lower on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields continued to remain under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ticked lower by 0.2% while the S&P 500 (SPX) was down by 0.3%, as of 9:40 a.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were down by 0.7%.
VVNT Surges as NRG Energy Snaps it Up for $5.2 Billion
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), announced on Tuesday that it intends to acquire Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) at a price of $12 per share. The transaction is valued at $5.2 billion including $2.8 billion in cash and $2.4 billion in debt (net of cash). This transaction represents an implied multiple of 6.3x...
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) Stock Trending Higher on Powerful Insider Buy
One of ModivCare’s directors, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, purchased shares worth $6.9 million. Generally, tracking insiders’ transactions may provide useful insights to retail investors. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, a director at ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV), purchased 90,743 shares of the company in multiple transactions on December 1 and December 2,...
Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) Is Under Constant Pressure to Perform
Hertz Global is reeling from the effects of macroeconomic headwinds affecting nearly all auto rental companies equally. Additionally, the company has internal control issues that need immediate attention. Auto rental service provider Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is constantly under pressure to perform in an inflationary environment coupled with internal...
Here’s Why Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock is Trending Higher
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock is trending higher after a top insider engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $65 million. Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) soared more than 11% in Friday’s extended trade and approximately 12% in the pre-market trading session today, following massive insider buying. The company’s director, Wayne P. Rothbaum, increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10 million shares for a total value of $65 million.
With Soaring Interest Rates and Inflation, Which ASX Bank Stock is the Best?
All three Australian companies experienced minor stock price movements on the latest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA is making continuous efforts to return the inflation number to its target range of between 2%-3% and is determined to “do what is necessary to achieve that.”
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
Tigress Looks for Big Upside from Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) caught some upward momentum in today’s trading session. The company got new coverage from Tigress, which suggested some substantial new upside potential. Tigress’ Ivan Feinseth initiated coverage on Mobileye Global with a Buy rating and a price target of $44. That represents a potential upside of...
Mainz Biomed Soars after IRB Approval for Clinical Study
Shares of Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ: MYNZ) soared in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the molecular genetics diagnostic company announced that it had received approval from an independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) for the protocol ReconAAsense. ReconAAsense is MYNZ’s pivotal study in the U.S. to evaluate the clinical performance of...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into
Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.
Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar
Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind.
Follow the Top Investors With TipRanks’ Expert Center
How to make smart investment decisions with Tipranks Expert Center Tool. TipRanks’ Expert Center platform offers information from Wall Street analysts, hedge funds, private investors, financial bloggers, industry insiders, and investment advisors. TipRanks is the only website that ranks experts according to their prior achievements. In fact, our Expert Center gives you more research power than the biggest banks in the world!
Beyond Meat Stock (NASDAQ:BYND): Use Rallies as a Selling Opportunity
Although Beyond Meat certainly wins in the narrative department, the harsh reality is that the underlying products are overpriced relative to their animal-based counterparts. By most measures, plant-based food manufacturer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is on life support. Financially, BYND stock presents a case as a possible value trap. Technically, shares have hemorrhaged a worrying magnitude of equity value. Fundamentally, its economies of scale remain hopelessly out of touch with business realities. Yet speculators occasionally bid up the security, presenting opportunities for everyone else to sell into strength.
Nexo is Exiting the U.S. amid ‘Impossible’ Environment
Crypto lender Nexo is putting a stopper to its products and services in the U.S. over the next months. Further, it is immediately stopping access to its earn Interest offering in eight states and no longer taking on new customers for the offering. The development comes after Nexo’s discussions with...
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Surges on Positive Results from Two Phase 2 Trials
BioVie stock rallied in pre-market trading as the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced positive results from two Phase 2 trials related to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. Clinical-stage biotechnology company BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) announced favorable data from two Phase 2 trials assessing the potential of its NE3107 drug candidate in treating...
Jamie Dimon says cryptocurrencies are like 'pet rocks' and blasts the industry as a 'complete sideshow'
Cryptocurrencies are used for "terrorism financing, tax avoidance, sex trafficking," Dimon said. "Why do we allow this stuff to take place?"
Pinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is joining the growing list of companies that have either slowed down hiring or reduced their workforce by cutting the size of its recruiting team as it looks to reduce the pace of hiring. Nevertheless, the company doesn’t appear to be taking the same drastic measures as some...
TherapeuticsMD Inks Licensing Deal with Mayne Pharma
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) announced on Sunday that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Australian specialty pharmaceutical company, Mayne Pharma Group. As a part of this agreement, Mayne will commercialize TXMD’s products in the United States. In addition, the women’s healthcare company has also agreed to sell certain...
One Recession-Proof UK Stock for Your Portfolio
As fears of an economic downturn continue to loom large in U.K., let’s discuss a recession-proof stock that can be a good addition to your portfolio. The FTSE 100 has recovered well from the October lows as political stability under the new leadership has restored investor confidence in the economy to some extent. Nonetheless, global macro uncertainty and inflationary pressures could continue to weigh on stocks. During these challenging times, recession-proof stocks could be a good addition to investors’ portfolios. Let’s take a look at one such stock.
