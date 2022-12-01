Between what's reported in the 24-hour news cycle and what we see get shared on social media, it feels like everyone hates each other and we're on the brink of the end of civilization. But, there are still a lot of good people in the world, and one of them showed up at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville on Monday to give their annual holiday donation. Who is this person? It's a great question that no one, not even longtime employees of the Rehab Center, knows the answer to.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO