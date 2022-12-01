Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
Thinking of Gifting an Animal This Christmas? Read This First
The holidays are here and as we hunt for the perfect gift for our loved ones, keep in mind that animals do not make good gifts. You've likely seen posts on Facebook, that read something like, "I really want to surprise my husband/wife/kids/parents with a new pet for Christmas." But here's the thing, animals do not make good gifts.
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
Christmas parade marches in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of families bundled up and headed to downtown Henderson to be part of an annual holiday tradition. Floats went up and down Main Street as part of the 2022 Henderson Downtown Merchant’s Christmas Parade on Saturday. For some, the parade has become a family tradition. Mike Pressley said he began […]
OMU’s Elmer Smith Station stacks demolished
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — People got up bright and early on Sunday morning to watch two tall stacks standing 650 and 420 feet tall meet their fate on the east side of Owensboro. Owensboro Municipal Utilities imploded the Elmer Smith Station smoke stacks, ending an era. “Part of me fell with them,” said John Garrett, […]
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video
Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo
Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
wevv.com
Owensboro skyline staple to be demolished Sunday
In a matter of days, the skyline of Owensboro will be changed forever with the implosion of two stacks at the Elmer Smith Power Plant. "The Elmer Smith Station has provided power to the Owensboro community for, since 1964, so it's become a very important part of our daily lives whether we realized it or not," said Sonya Dixon of the Owensboro Management Utility.
Volunteers needed for fallen soldier’s funeral in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Private First Class Robert Wright went missing in action in the Korean War in 1950 and for decades, his family waited for word about him. Just a few months ago, Private Wright's remains were finally identified using new DNA technology and he will be returning home next week for burial.
Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies
Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Firefighters crawl under restaurant to put out fire
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters were sent to a Webster County restaurant Saturday morning. At least 12 firefighters were sent to Pawpaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Firefighters said they had to go underneath the restaurant to put the fire out. Officials believe it was an electrical fire under the flooring. The restaurant is actually in […]
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!
I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
Polar Express Party in Webster County
Grab your bathrobe and your favorite pajamas and climb aboard the Polar Express!
14news.com
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
Girl Scouts Delicious Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Happens Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky
How would you like some delicious fluffy pancakes made from the heart? Girl Scout Troop 1592 is cookin' and flippin' them on Saturday to benefit Christmas Wish. Santa will be there for photo opportunities, and there are some amazing silent auction items. It's been incredible watching these young ladies grow...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
Kentucky Singer-Songwriter is “Runnin’ Late” with Fun and Personal New Song
Owensboro singer-songwriter Hayley Payne just released a brand new song and she's quick to tell you that it's her best work ever. I listened to "Runnin' Late" for the first yesterday afternoon and there's absolutely no question. I agree 100% and messaged Hayley to let her know. I have been...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0