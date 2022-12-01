This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million
The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
WESH
Marion County couple's Hyundai inspected after devastating fire
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 Investigates is getting an exclusive look at the inspection of a Hyundai that burned in a fire that destroyed it along with another vehicle and much of an Ocala home. An engineer, an expert on determining the cause of fires, was hired by...
PHOTO: Florida Man Finds Sleeping Bear on His Front Porch
A Florida resident ended up with a living bear rug outside his front door when he found the creature taking a snooze on his front porch. Chuck Robbins from Heathrow, Florida has seen plenty of bears wandering through his part of the Sunshine State but never has he been so close to one or seen one quite this large. Robbins estimated that the snoozing bear weighed around 375 pounds.
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
ocala-news.com
Moon Rising Over Ocala Water Tower
It was a beautiful sight to see the moon rising over the Ocala Water Tower at sunset when leaving the Reilly Arts Center. Thanks to Josh Knauer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
WCJB
A family of 7′s home went up in flames
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Popular Sanford restaurant opening location in College Park
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Don’t quote me in your article,...
villages-news.com
The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages
In my previous Letter to the Editor, the mistake was my misreading of the article about the size of Manhattan. Instead of population, it should have been size. The Villages is about 34 square miles, Manhattan is about 29 square miles. I must have had a senior moment.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
beckersdental.com
Florida dentist charged with tax evasion
A Florida dentist was recently charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return. Frantz Brignol, DMD, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., allegedly amassed nearly $900,000 in tax liabilities with the IRS, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Justice Department. Between approximately 2014 and 2020, Dr. Brignol allegedly evaded tax payments by hiding money in his mother's bank accounts, trading funds overseas and failing to disclose another bank account to the IRS. He was also accused of failing to file an income tax return in 2020.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
fox35orlando.com
Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
