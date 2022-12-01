Bullfrogs have no problem beating Central Catholic in opening round of Escalon Tournament

Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs hold El Dorado to 12 points in the final 3 quarters in a 54-26 victory
Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out. The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
The 2nd and 4th quarters hurt Calaveras in road loss to Colfax
In what could potentially have been a section championship preview, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t go blow-for-blow with the Colfax Falcons. Two rough quarters were a big reason why Calaveras was unable to return to San Andreas with a victory. The Red Hawks were outscored 20-10 in the second quarter and 16-0 in the fourth in a 65-30 loss to Colfax on Monday night in Colfax.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Basketball vs. El Dorado (12/5/22)
Bret Harte girls' basketball beat El Dorado 54-26 on Dec. 5 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories. On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.
WATCH: Pittsburg defeat Manteca in the rain, 35-14 for the CIF Northern Regional D1-A Bowl title
PITTSBURG, California — At this time of the season, every game, play, moment is precious. For the end is near. Win or lose. Host Pittsburg, riding even more emotion because its longtime coach Vic Galli announced a month ago this would be his last year, pulled out a soggy 35-14 win over ...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
Calaveras Enterprise
Poor shooting leads to a 48-43 loss for Calaveras in the championship of the Riverbank Tournament
RIVERBANK – After the first three games of the season, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team was averaging nearly 65 points per game, which included scoring 68 and 69 points in the first two games of the 50th annual Riverbank High School Ron Peterson Tip-Off Tournament. Calaveras’...
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks record a win, loss and tie while participating in the Argonaut Tournament
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took part in the Argonaut Varsity Soccer Tournament on Friday and Saturday and walked away with one loss, one win and one tie. On Friday, the Red Hawks took on Grace Davis and Livingston and both of those games were played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Saturday, Calaveras traveled to Jackson to take on Wheatland in the rain at Argonaut High School.
Pittsburg beats the rain, Manteca, wins NorCal D1-A championship
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A steady rain and chill would seem to put the passing team at a disadvantage. It did not. Pittsburg, with a potent passing attack with four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and a host of Division 1 committed receivers, showed once again it is a complete team Saturday ...
Pittsburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz awarded ‘key to the city ‘of Stockton
Nate Diaz is arguably Stockton’s most famous son and now he has some hardware to back that up. On Saturday, Diaz was awarded a “key to the city” of his California hometown by Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln at a Stockton Kings game. The Kings — formerly known as the Bighorns based out of Reno, Nev., until 2018 — are the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
kblx.com
Win a Family Weekend at Great Wolf Lodge
102.9 KBLX has your chance to experience Great Wolf Lodge. Just in time to treat your family to the gift of togetherness this holiday season, 102.9 KBLX is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to give one lucky listener and their family a complimentary 1-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge’s newest lodge in Manteca, California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
westsideconnect.com
Top notch offerings at Xaviers Grove
In the little town of Stevinson is a hidden gem restaurant called Xaviers Grove Restaurant and Bar that has fine dining options without the white tablecloth. Stevinson Ranch was once a golf course that had a restaurant called The Grove Bar and Grill several years ago. Tony Xavier took over ownership of the restaurant as a one-year trial business venture with his now ex-wife. The business fizzled out along with the marriage but it turned around when Xavier’s daughter Lauren purchased it in 2016.
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
westsideconnect.com
Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park
At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
This is how much rain and snow fell in Northern California. A second winter storm is on its way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week. According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at […]
