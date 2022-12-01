Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
A Private Elegant Home in Naples, Florida, with the Ideal Location and Fully Equipped Modern Amenities, is Listed for $5.15 Million
5750 Spanish Oaks Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida is a private gated community, with a large outdoor living space and full equipment. With estate on 2.27 acres and a location close to beaches, restaurants, the interstate, and the Ritz Carlton, this home has it all and will not last. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,13 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, please contact Ralph Harvey (Phone: 561-843-4877) at LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM for full support and perfect service.
Real Estate Owners Should Be Aware of Scammers
Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket
Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Florida rent prices: Are they increasing or decreasing?
Rent prices are beginning to ease in large metropolitan areas following the recent crisis that forced many to pay astronomical prices for a place to call home. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) said that in October, 68 housing markets had smaller average rental rates, up from 38 in September. Places like Springfield, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; Seattle and New York are some of the areas where rents are falling. The U.S. average rental rate was $2,040, down 0.9 percent from September.
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
Estate-like Homes Define The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
Robert Hall of Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architecture discusses sprawling interiors, unobstructed views, and large terraces, which are project hallmarks. Today’s well-heeled condominium buyers are putting added emphasis on “living large,” especially by the water. Expansive open areas, tranquil panoramas, spacious bedrooms and offices, and outdoor living room-like terraces are must-haves. Even in a vertical setting, the need for a home to have the look and feel of a sumptuous single-family dwelling is paramount.
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters, Denied Insurance Claims
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters,. Every day, thousands of homeowners have their property damage claims denied or are offered less than their claim is worth for their property damage claim by their insurance company. LA Consulting get full compensation for your property damage.
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal
Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
Fort Myers Beach restaurant sells for $2.2M
VK11410 LLC purchased a 6,216-square-foot restaurant at 11410 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from RibKib LLC for $2,265,000. The property last sold in 2018 for $1.8 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
Fort Myers want to use City of Palms Park for Tampa Bay Rays spring training
The Tampa Bay Rays do not have a place to hold spring training, but that could change soon. Charlotte Sports Park, where the Rays traditionally hold spring training, has too much damage from Hurricane Ian, and there isn’t enough time to fix it before the games are set to begin.
