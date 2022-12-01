Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Lodge of the Elks held annual Memorial Service
Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1139 recently held a memorial service honoring those members who were deceased during 2022. The service was performed by the lodge officers with Mike Simmons giving the Memorial Address. Members honored were Past Exalted Ruler and Past Trustee John Davis, Past Exalted Ruler...
countynewsonline.org
New Madison Tri-Village Rescue Dec. 17 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the conference center, 320 North Main St., New Madison.
countynewsonline.org
Pothast, Wagner, and Litten named the Versailles FFA Members of the Month
At the November FFA meeting, first year members received their Greenhand Degree and the November FFA members of the month were announced. Josie Pothast, Taylor Wagner, and Karlie Litten were selected as Versailles FFA members of the month. Josie Pothast was selected as a Versailles FFA member of the month....
countynewsonline.org
Gregg S. Bolinger
Bolinger, Gregg S., age 66, of Arcanum, formerly of Eaton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Bolinger. He was a US Army veteran and a retired diesel mechanic. Gregg is survived by his wife of 39 years,...
countynewsonline.org
Public Announcement
The Board of Darke County Commissioners regularly scheduled “Agenda Session” set for this Thursday,. December 8, 2022, will be CANCELLED due to the County Commissioners Association Conference. The. Commissioners will continue their regular scheduled Sessions on Tuesday & Thursday, December 13 & 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.
Comments / 0