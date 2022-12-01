Read full article on original website
Kansas schools to livestream with Native astronaut
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas schools can livestream with astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, on Dec. 6, 2022, when he is in Hutchinson. At 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Commander John Herrington will livestream a very special story time for K-3rd grade classrooms in Kansas. He will read from his own book for young children, “Mission to Space,” published by Chickasaw press and available for purchase in the Cosmosphere gift shop.
Gosnell wins Agricultural Reporting Award from Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, News Director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio in Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the 2nd Annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.
Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles rural attorney shortage
TOPEKA — Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s...
Kansas providers cautious about doing telemedicine abortions
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas providers might not be ready for months to do telemedicine abortions even though a state-court judge has blocked the state from enforcing its ban on teleconferencing with patients seeking pregnancy-ending medications. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it is evaluating its options following the order...
🎧 Kansas coalition of cities flexes its muscle at Capitol
TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position. The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on...
Flu season worsens as Kan. and Mo. report high activity
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The annual winter flu...
House Democrat leadership elections leave Probst out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Democrat Rep. Jason Probst will be a member of his party's rank and file for the next two years. "I was running to retain my position as Assistant Minority Leader," Probst said. "I was unsuccessful in that effort." Probst has been in two straight close...
Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
