HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas schools can livestream with astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, on Dec. 6, 2022, when he is in Hutchinson. At 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Commander John Herrington will livestream a very special story time for K-3rd grade classrooms in Kansas. He will read from his own book for young children, “Mission to Space,” published by Chickasaw press and available for purchase in the Cosmosphere gift shop.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO