Due to the gradual migration to memory-safe programming languages, such as Rust, Google is observing a significant decrease in memory safety concerns in Android. Due to an increase in memory-safe code entering the mobile platform, the annual number of reported memory safety issues in Android has decreased from 223 to 85 between 2019 and 2022, and the trend is anticipated to continue. According to Google, memory safety flaws are typically the most dangerous kind of vulnerability. They were responsible for 86% of Android’s critical-severity flaws and 89% of its remotely exploitable problems in 2022.

22 HOURS AGO