Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Kasm Collaborates with Rogers Capital to Provide Zero-Trust and Desktop-on-Demand Technologies for Oriyel Digital Workplace Solution
Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Rogers Capital Technology, a leading provider of IT and telecommunication services in Mauritius and mainland Africa, to provide on-demand virtual desktops, secure remote access and browser isolation technology to power the newly released Oriyel Digital Workplace offering. “Kasm is honored to partner with Rogers...
itsecuritywire.com
IBM Cloud Flaw Exposes Users to Supply Chain Attacks
IBM recently patched a vulnerability in IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL that could have exposed users to supply chain attacks. The flaw was identified by cloud security company Wiz researchers, who gave it the name Hell’s Keychain. It is a “first-of-its-kind supply-chain attack vector impacting a cloud provider’s infrastructure,”...
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
He compares the A.I. revolution to the advent of electricity and the internet.
itsecuritywire.com
OpenSSF Membership Surpasses 100 with Many New Members Dedicated to Securing Open Source Software
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) a cross-industry organization hosted at the Linux Foundation that brings together the world’s most important software supply chain security initiatives, today announced many new members from leading technology firms in sectors that span software development, cybersecurity, data science, platform as a service, semiconductors, finance, think tanks, academics, and more, bringing the total number of OpenSSF members over one hundred.
itsecuritywire.com
Bark Technologies Decalres a Strategic MVNO Agreement with T-Mobile Enabling Mobile Service for its Bark Phone Featuring Children’s Online Protection
Bark Technologies announced a multi-year MVNO agreement with T-Mobile for T-Mobile to serve as the exclusive nationwide network for the online safety leader’s newest product launch – the all-in-one Bark Phone. The MVNO agreement will provide customers with exceptional cellular coverage and data plans without upfront costs. Touted...
Meta oversight board urges overhauling VIP moderation system
Facebook's internal system that exempted high-profile users, including Donald Trump, from some content moderation rules needs an overhaul, panel says.
itsecuritywire.com
Passwordless Authentication Platform Hypr Raises USD 25 Million
Hypr, a provider of solutions for passwordless authentication based in New York City, has declared that it has raised USD 25 million in a Series C1 funding round. The company announced the Series C funding round, which raised USD 35 million, in April 2021. Advent International led the most recent investment, which brought the total to USD 97 million. 406 Ventures, RRE Ventures, Top Tier Capital, and Comcast Ventures also contributed. The funds will be used to strengthen Hypr’s R&D and go-to-market strategies.
itsecuritywire.com
Hidden Costs of a Cyber Attack
One of the inherent issues with the internet or cloud computing is the challenges of security. Since businesses have started adopting the cloud, their business operations have been exposed to various sophisticated cyber-risks that can have severe implications on business continuity. It has become a challenging task for cyber security...
itsecuritywire.com
Three Innocuous Linux Vulnerabilities Used to Gain Full Root Privileges
The Threat Research Unit at Qualys has demonstrated how a new Linux flaw could be combined with two other, seemingly unimportant flaws to grant full root privileges on a vulnerable system. Race conditions exist in Snapd, a Canonical tool used for the Snap software packaging and deployment system, and the...
itsecuritywire.com
Google switches to memory-safe programming languages for Android
Due to the gradual migration to memory-safe programming languages, such as Rust, Google is observing a significant decrease in memory safety concerns in Android. Due to an increase in memory-safe code entering the mobile platform, the annual number of reported memory safety issues in Android has decreased from 223 to 85 between 2019 and 2022, and the trend is anticipated to continue. According to Google, memory safety flaws are typically the most dangerous kind of vulnerability. They were responsible for 86% of Android’s critical-severity flaws and 89% of its remotely exploitable problems in 2022.
Comments / 0