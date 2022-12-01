Read full article on original website
Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 millionDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver approves vision plan for Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental healthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Playboy Mansion selling for nearly $25 millionInna DEvergreen, CO
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has definitely seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those, like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado during the 1970's and 1980's hold fond...
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
Holiday season hits downtown as Denver struggles to control crime
The City of Denver is celebrating the holidays with a focus on safety as more visitors are expected to descend on downtown over the coming weeks. There are several events planned as the city vows to tackle rising crime with more security, arrests and prosecutions. "I don't know what happens after night, but I mean, it's beautiful down here!" said Katrina who brought her family to the 16th Street Mall from Texas. Others live in the Denver metro area and work downtown. "I feel like if we all avoid downtown too much, then it's, you know, things are just gonna kind of perpetuate...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Two Castle Rock homes land in top 5 November home sales
31 Albion Place backs the 12th-hole green at Castle Rock's exclusive Castle Pines Golf Club.Photo byCourtesy REColorado. Two homes at Castle Rock's Castle Pines Golf Club sold in November for $6.3 million and $5.2 to land in the top 5 for the Denver metro's top luxury home sales.
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Colorado weather: Snowy in the mountains this week, Denver to catch leftovers
Overall our weather pattern this week will favor the mountains with the moisture, but leave lower-end probabilities for the metro areas and plains. There are at least systems that bare watching, but as of this writing the snowfall potential for the eastern half of the state is low. With that...
4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)
Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
December Is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain, El Pollo Loco, announces return to Colorado
El Pollo Loco, the popular Mexican restaurant franchise that was popularized in Southern California, has recently announced the opening of its first Colorado location. The restaurant is known for its handcrafted LA-style Mexican food, fire-grilled chicken and use of fresh ingredients. "It all comes down to fresh. Fresh salsas made...
45 pounds of fentanyl-cocaine packs seized in Longmont
Police say they seized nearly 45 pounds of a fentanyl-cocaine mixture in Longmont and arrested a man with "direct ties to the Sinaloa cartel."
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?
One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation
Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.
