Lafayette, CO

CBS Denver

Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park

Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
DENVER, CO
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Holiday season hits downtown as Denver struggles to control crime

The City of Denver is celebrating the holidays with a focus on safety as more visitors are expected to descend on downtown over the coming weeks. There are several events planned as the city vows to tackle rising crime with more security, arrests and prosecutions. "I don't know what happens after night, but I mean, it's beautiful down here!" said Katrina who brought her family to the 16th Street Mall from Texas. Others live in the Denver metro area and work downtown. "I feel like if we all avoid downtown too much, then it's, you know, things are just gonna kind of perpetuate...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?

It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
GREELEY, CO
travellemming.com

4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)

Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
COLORADO STATE
K99

There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’

It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

December Is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds

Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?

One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
DENVER, CO
fox29.com

A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation

Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.
COLORADO STATE

