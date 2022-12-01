ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Ukraine sees fall in 2023/24 grain exports on smaller sowing area

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine will likely reduce its winter grain exports in the 2023/24 season due to a smaller-than-expected sowing area caused by the Russian invasion, a senior agriculture official said on Tuesday. Ukraine is among leading global grain growers and exporters but its output and exports have...
Agriculture Online

Top palm oil buyer India's Nov imports jump 29% to 1.14 mln T-dealers

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 29% in November from a month ago, as a steep discount to rival soyoil and sunoil made buying of the tropical oil lucrative for local refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Higher imports by India, the world's biggest palm...
Agriculture Online

Pakistan approves 450,000 T wheat import from Russia

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan has approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia for February to March 2023, the finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry approved the offer from Russian state firm Prodintorg at $372 per tonne, the statement said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad Writing by Tanvi Mehta Editing by David Goodman)
Agriculture Online

Egypt's wheat strategic reserves sufficient for 5 months - supply minister

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat strategic reserves are sufficient for five months, Supply Minister said on Monday. The country's sugar, vegoils, rice strategic reserves were sufficient for 3.8 months, 5.7, 6.6 months respectively. The local season for sugar cultivation starts on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah,...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID-19 easing

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market. Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders

KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday. Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian...
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
Agriculture Online

India's sugar output set to drop 7%, could crimp exports

SOLAPUR/KOLHAPUR/LATUR, India, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's sugar output is likely to fall 7% this year as erratic weather conditions have cut cane yields, which could dampen exports from the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, farmers, millers and traders said. Lower sugar exports from India, also the world's second...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat slides to 13-month low; soybeans slip despite demand hopes

CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped on Monday, pressured by higher global supplies despite stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. exports, analysts said. Corn eased, pressured by lower wheat, though dry conditions in South America added support. Soybeans ended lower, underpinned by export demand and strong meal trade, though wheat weighed on the oilseed as well, traders said.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Ukraine and UAE to start talks on bilateral trade deal

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine agreed on Monday to begin talks on a bilateral trade deal, expected to conclude by the middle of next year, the UAE's economy ministry said. The UAE has tried to remain neutral in the Ukraine conflict despite Western pressure...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-U.S. backs delay to decision on COVID patent waiver extension

GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a decision on whether to waive patent protection for COVID-19 treatments and tests, as demanded by many developing countries, a move branded "pathetic" by a leading campaign group. World Trade Organization members agreed in June a partial waiver...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Weak U.S. goods exports weigh on trade deficit

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar pushed goods exports to a seven-month low, suggesting that trade could be drag on economic growth this quarter if the trend persists.
WASHINGTON STATE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm as corn inputs slide

CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed for the fifth consecutive session, as corn, a significant input for producers, continues to fall, traders said. "The feeders have sort of been hobbled for a long time because of the elevated feed price," said Dennis...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy