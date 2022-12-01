Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Ukraine sees fall in 2023/24 grain exports on smaller sowing area
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine will likely reduce its winter grain exports in the 2023/24 season due to a smaller-than-expected sowing area caused by the Russian invasion, a senior agriculture official said on Tuesday. Ukraine is among leading global grain growers and exporters but its output and exports have...
Agriculture Online
Top palm oil buyer India's Nov imports jump 29% to 1.14 mln T-dealers
MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 29% in November from a month ago, as a steep discount to rival soyoil and sunoil made buying of the tropical oil lucrative for local refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Higher imports by India, the world's biggest palm...
Agriculture Online
Pakistan approves 450,000 T wheat import from Russia
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan has approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia for February to March 2023, the finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry approved the offer from Russian state firm Prodintorg at $372 per tonne, the statement said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad Writing by Tanvi Mehta Editing by David Goodman)
Agriculture Online
Egypt's wheat strategic reserves sufficient for 5 months - supply minister
CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat strategic reserves are sufficient for five months, Supply Minister said on Monday. The country's sugar, vegoils, rice strategic reserves were sufficient for 3.8 months, 5.7, 6.6 months respectively. The local season for sugar cultivation starts on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID-19 easing
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market. Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders
KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday. Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
Agriculture Online
India's sugar output set to drop 7%, could crimp exports
SOLAPUR/KOLHAPUR/LATUR, India, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's sugar output is likely to fall 7% this year as erratic weather conditions have cut cane yields, which could dampen exports from the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, farmers, millers and traders said. Lower sugar exports from India, also the world's second...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slides to 13-month low; soybeans slip despite demand hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped on Monday, pressured by higher global supplies despite stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. exports, analysts said. Corn eased, pressured by lower wheat, though dry conditions in South America added support. Soybeans ended lower, underpinned by export demand and strong meal trade, though wheat weighed on the oilseed as well, traders said.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Ukraine and UAE to start talks on bilateral trade deal
DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine agreed on Monday to begin talks on a bilateral trade deal, expected to conclude by the middle of next year, the UAE's economy ministry said. The UAE has tried to remain neutral in the Ukraine conflict despite Western pressure...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-US, EU weigh climate-based tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminium -Bloomberg News
(Changes date, adds no comment from China, context on tariffs) Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 10-15 cents, corn steady-up 2 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents a bushel. * Mild round of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-U.S. backs delay to decision on COVID patent waiver extension
GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a decision on whether to waive patent protection for COVID-19 treatments and tests, as demanded by many developing countries, a move branded "pathetic" by a leading campaign group. World Trade Organization members agreed in June a partial waiver...
Weak U.S. goods exports weigh on trade deficit
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar pushed goods exports to a seven-month low, suggesting that trade could be drag on economic growth this quarter if the trend persists.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Agriculture Online
Press Release: Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday. The U.S. and the EU have...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm as corn inputs slide
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed for the fifth consecutive session, as corn, a significant input for producers, continues to fall, traders said. "The feeders have sort of been hobbled for a long time because of the elevated feed price," said Dennis...
