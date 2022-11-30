Join Durant & Horseshoe Farm Nature Preserves in sharing gratitude with the community!

During the month of December, participate by writing down something you are thankful for this day, month, or year and hang it on our tree! Visit the park office or the gratitude tree near the fishing dock at Durant Nature Preserve. Or visit the bulletin board on the back of the restrooms at Horseshoe Farm. We hope this tree will bring positivity to you this season and brings a smile to your face when as walk around the preserve.

Dates: December 1 - 31 Ages: All

Cost: Free