Cleveland, OH

14-Year-Old Wanted for Homicide Arrested by US Marshals

Cleveland – On Monday morning, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) located and arrested a 14-year-old male whom the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder wanted. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, on November 19, 2022, an argument broke out between the 14-year-old...
Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large

On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
