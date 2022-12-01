ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The signs that can lead to infidelity, according to science

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A new study has revealed the behavioural patterns that could lead to an affair.

The study, published by Psychological Science , aimed to offer insight into whether relationship issues occur ahead of an affair or happen after.

"Infidelity is largely believed to have damaging consequences for personal and relationship well-being," the authors wrote.

"Yet the empirical literature remains inconclusive regarding whether infidelity leads to relationship problems, represents a mere symptom of troubled relationships, or both."

The research, conducted by Tilburg University, involved around 1,000 German adults (609 perpetrators of infidelity and 338 victims) who they followed for over eight years to understand how certain events can impact a relationship .

They asked participants to self-evaluate their well-being and relationship satisfaction and found that people who were guilty of cheating had lower self-esteem, relationship satisfaction and lower rates of intimacy.

Researchers also discovered that there were changes in the relationship ahead of an affair, with reports of more conflict and a decline in satisfaction.

Following cases of infidelity, they learnt that the majority did not recover.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile, an "affairs recovery coach" claimed some couples could get past it.

Rece Davies, 43, who has been with her husband for 19 years, married for 17, and reconciled after her affair, claims infidelity is "an addiction" and says people are unfaithful as a "form of escapism" or as a "pain pill".

Rece, from Central Valley, California, US, told SWNS : "I ended up in a really dark spot and had an affair.

"Through my experience, I have been able to learn, and research. I found out a lot of truths that I had no clue about before.

"I discovered that so many affairs are exactly the same - even though the stories might start differently. They all follow very similar patterns, and we end up lying to ourselves.

"We believe the lies we tell and when you realise that so many of them are the same story - you just want to help people wake up to the truth of it."

Her top tips for overcoming infidelity are to:

  • Actively do things to improve the relationship
  • Engage with yourself and realise your needs
  • Talk about the issues that have caused one of you to have an affair
  • Write a journal

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Matt Hancock debated telling Covid-positive Trump to follow advice on ‘drinking bleach’, diaries reveal

If you thought Matt Hancock’s comeback campaign was limited to his third place performance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, we regret to inform you that the disgraced former health secretary has now got a book to promote too.Pandemic Diaries, which Mr Hancock penned with right-wing journalist and GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott, is out on Tuesday and looks to share “the inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid”.Extracts and teasers have already been shared in the Mail ahead of publication, with one revelation relating to an entry from October 2020 after US president Donald...
Indy100

Woman trains robot to read her diaries so that she can speak to her childhood self

A woman created an artificial intelligence chatbot that allowed her to speak to her childhood self, and the results were wild.Without literal time travel, the second-best way to chat with your younger self has been revealed by Twitter user Michelle Huang, who revealed she trained a chatbot by inputting her diary entries.In a thread, Huang explained that she inputted 10 years' worth of diary entries as a data source for the OpenAI language model Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3). Huang explained: “I kept diaries for about 10+ years of my life, writing almost everyday — about my dreams, fears, secrets“The...
Indy100

TikTok bans idiotic new 'sunburn challenge' that could kill you

There's pretty much a challenge for everything nowadays, whether it's eating tide pods, or scorching your body in the sun.As the summer season approached Australia and New Zealand, users began sharing videos of their awkward tan lines and intense sunburns in "sunburn challenge" videos. Other videos encourage suntanning by teaching others how to achieve a perfect summer tan. But with melanoma being one of the most common cancers in Australia, and the most common in Australians ages 20 to 39 years old, medical experts quickly sprang into action to put a stop to the pro-tanning videos. Sign up for our...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy