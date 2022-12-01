ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network

Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen

A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
21 charged for roles in transnational fraud schemes that target the elderly

TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 21 people have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks that used cryptocurrency to launder millions of dollars stolen through scams that target elderly Americans. The operation, which is an organized multi-agency effort involving the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Secret Service's Dallas Field Office, and U.S. Postal Inspector Service, is being called "Crypto Runner." The multi-year operation is aimed at disrupting money laundering networks that take funds stolen from U.S. citizens through romance scams, phishing schemes, tech support scams, and other forms of fraud. These...
Credit Suisse Appeals Against $600M Fine For Failing To Inform Client Against Fraud: Report

Credit Suisse Group CS battled a $600 million penalty over its mishandling of a former star banker turned fraudster. Lawyers for Credit Suisse Life (Bermuda) Ltd, the life insurance unit held responsible for the mistakes, will likely challenge its ability to pay the money when the appeal trial begins on Monday, Bloomberg reports.
‘No precedent’ | Ahead of Joel Greenberg’s sentencing, judge seeks punishment to fit crimes

A day before Joel Greenberg is slated to face sentencing, a federal judge struggled to determine an appropriate penalty for the disgraced former elected official due to the breadth of his offenses — ranging from sex trafficking of a minor to stalking and bribery. Prosecutors and defense attorneys told U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell in a presentencing hearing Wednesday that federal ...
