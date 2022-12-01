No they didn't white people have perfected the art of looking like they care but in reality not 1 of them care we have no allies we have no friends it's just us against them
And every time we say something they’re now saying that we are WHINING And that’s typical when you’re not faced with it EVER. But by now many of US or should I say ALL of us have been on this earth long enough now to make some changes!!! That’s why it is so important to teach CRT Not to blame like so many WHITES use it as an excuse, but to help YOU to understand our feelings that exist in some ways shape form every day when we walk out of our separate homes. Any African-American can attest to that. And mixed race children are affected in the same identical ways. So much for that! People just have to wish to change that’s all it’s not a status is people in general just have to change. And if change SHOWS YOU what you are then so be it. #ThatIsAStartWithinItself
Former ICU nurse here. I had a patient once who informed the manager that he didn’t want any minority taking care of him. (Unfortunately for him the evening staff was All minority nurses.) Got indignant with me when he saw me and had the nerve to tell me he didn’t want any minority nurse to take care of him. After informing him of the lack of Caucasian on my shift. I asked him since he came in with a heart attack and he’s refusing care. Did that meant that if suffered a cardiac arrest he wanted me to walk down the hall to the next unit to find a white nurse for him to administer CPR or did he want me to put my hands on him. He was a veteran and I let him know I wouldn’t put up with his nonsense. By the end of the shift he was very apologetic.
