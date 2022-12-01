ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mr. 859
5d ago

No they didn't white people have perfected the art of looking like they care but in reality not 1 of them care we have no allies we have no friends it's just us against them

good Girrrl
5d ago

And every time we say something they’re now saying that we are WHINING And that’s typical when you’re not faced with it EVER. But by now many of US or should I say ALL of us have been on this earth long enough now to make some changes!!! That’s why it is so important to teach CRT Not to blame like so many WHITES use it as an excuse, but to help YOU to understand our feelings that exist in some ways shape form every day when we walk out of our separate homes. Any African-American can attest to that. And mixed race children are affected in the same identical ways. So much for that! People just have to wish to change that’s all it’s not a status is people in general just have to change. And if change SHOWS YOU what you are then so be it. #ThatIsAStartWithinItself

Guest
4d ago

Former ICU nurse here. I had a patient once who informed the manager that he didn’t want any minority taking care of him. (Unfortunately for him the evening staff was All minority nurses.) Got indignant with me when he saw me and had the nerve to tell me he didn’t want any minority nurse to take care of him. After informing him of the lack of Caucasian on my shift. I asked him since he came in with a heart attack and he’s refusing care. Did that meant that if suffered a cardiac arrest he wanted me to walk down the hall to the next unit to find a white nurse for him to administer CPR or did he want me to put my hands on him. He was a veteran and I let him know I wouldn’t put up with his nonsense. By the end of the shift he was very apologetic.

Related
BBC

Judge condemns racist abuse faced by Bayoh family

A judge has condemned the racist abuse experienced by Sheku Bayoh's family during a public inquiry into his death. Lord Bracadale said that in some instances the abuse "may amount to a hate crime" and he called for it to stop. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after he was restrained on...
BBC

Family angry at Dorset school's response to racism claims

A father has said his three daughters suffered five years of bullying, harassment and racism at their school. In a complaint to Gillingham School in north Dorset, Jagrut Patel detailed more than 30 grievances, but felt his concerns were trivialised. The girls now attend another school and their mother Amisha...
BBC

Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'

Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
The Independent

Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies

A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
CALDWELL, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Essence

These Black Vets Were Even Bigger Targets Of Racism After Their Service

On Veterans Day, we remember the Black men and women who fought to protect a country that often didn’t protect them. For Black veterans who served in America’s early wars, their return home was plagued by violence and mistreatment — a far cry from the celebratory recognition that was reserved for their white counterparts. These Black men and women risked their lives to protect a country that didn’t respect their full humanity. They fought for the liberation of a country that denied them of their personal liberties.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Fury as Dorset MP reports retired teacher, 70, and yoga instructor to POLICE who quizzed them about their 'intentions' after the women said they wanted to question him about sewage spills

A police force has been slammed for its 'heavy handed' approach after an officer turned up at the homes of two women who wanted to quiz their MP on sewage spills. Retired teacher Fran Swan and yoga instructor Beverley Glock both tried to register for a meeting in a nearby village, hosted by West Dorset MP Chris Loder.
BBC

Awaab Ishak death: Landlord sets up mould task force

The housing association that rented out a flat where a toddler died from exposure to spores says it has set up a specialist damp and mould task force. A coroner concluded Awaab Ishak died of a respiratory condition caused by mould and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) did nothing to solve the issue.
The Independent

Man with learning disabilities was sedated with no consent for seven months, report finds

A care home resident with learning disabilities was regularly sedated without consent for seven months in breach of his human rights, an ombudsman has said.The parents of the resident complained to the care home, saying their son was “excessively and unnecessarily given sleeping tablets” without his or their consent.The care home had responded to the concerns saying the GP had prescribed the medication to take “when needed”, however, staff had been advised to give it every other night to sedate him.The ombudsman report said the resident received “unfavourable and unsafe treatment, which was because of his learning disabilities”, inpacting his...
BBC

El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown

Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
BBC

Prisoners could be held in police cells to cut overcrowding

About 400 police cells will be used to temporarily hold inmates after an "acute and sudden increase" in the prison population. The justice minister said there was a "highly unusual" surge of more than 800 prisoners in the last two months. Speaking in the Commons, Damian Hinds said the overcrowding...
The Independent

Father of boy stabbed to death in Cambridge ‘thought he would be safer there’

The father of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Cambridge has said he thought his son would be safer there, after he sent the boy away from north-west London to live with his mother.Aspiring electrical engineer Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.A post-mortem examination recorded that he died from a stab wound to his chest.Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London, have been charged with his murder and appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.I...
The Independent

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial.The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex.The jury of 10 men and two women must now decide whether Brown is guilty of murdering 33-year-old Leah Ware in May 2021, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, last November.Brown, 41, hired both women as escorts through the same adult services website.His relationship with Ms Ware deepened and was “on again, off again” from 2018 until early 2021.Brown is accused of...
The Independent

More than 800 undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis cases found with routine A&E testing

More than 800 people living with undiagnosed HIV and hepatitis have been identified in just six months following the rollout of routine testing in A&E, according to NHS England.The health service introduced opt-out HIV screening in April to 33 hospital departments as part of efforts to become the first country in the world to stop new cases of the virus before 2030.Latest data suggests there have been 834 newly identified cases of people living with HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C found between April and September following its launch.NHS England said 153 people who were previously diagnosed but were not...

