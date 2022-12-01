ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

What progressive advocates want from Albany in 2023

As she enters her first full term, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signaled plans she will work to expand housing in New York to address a long-standing shortage and cost crunch throughout the state. Advocates like Allie Dentinger of Housing Justice for All want to hold her to that promise. "These...
ALBANY, NY
NY1

'Puppy Mill Pipeline' bill awaits Gov. Hochul's signature

The pet industry is fighting back against New York legislation that advocates refer to as the “Puppy Mill Pipeline” bill. The bill passed with bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature and now awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature. According to Libby Post, executive director of the...
NY1

New York Thruway Authority begins potential toll-increase process

The New York State Thruway Authority on Monday voted to begin a process that is expected to lead to the first toll increase on E-Z Pass customers since 2010. The vote on Monday set in motion a public comment period that is expected to last over the next 12 months. No toll hike is taking effect immediately.

Comments / 0

Community Policy