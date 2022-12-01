Read full article on original website
What progressive advocates want from Albany in 2023
As she enters her first full term, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signaled plans she will work to expand housing in New York to address a long-standing shortage and cost crunch throughout the state. Advocates like Allie Dentinger of Housing Justice for All want to hold her to that promise. "These...
'Puppy Mill Pipeline' bill awaits Gov. Hochul's signature
The pet industry is fighting back against New York legislation that advocates refer to as the “Puppy Mill Pipeline” bill. The bill passed with bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature and now awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature. According to Libby Post, executive director of the...
New York Thruway Authority begins potential toll-increase process
The New York State Thruway Authority on Monday voted to begin a process that is expected to lead to the first toll increase on E-Z Pass customers since 2010. The vote on Monday set in motion a public comment period that is expected to last over the next 12 months. No toll hike is taking effect immediately.
How dropping ex-New York lieutenant governor's bribery charges could impact judicial system
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In April, federal prosecutors charged then-New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin with charges related to an alleged bribery scheme dating back to his time as a state senator and during an unsuccessful run for New York City comptroller. However, a federal judge on Monday threw out three...
New York attorney general’s office faces questions over investigation that led to resignation of top aide
The office of State Attorney General Letitia James is facing calls to provide more details about an internal sexual harassment investigation that led to the resignation of Chief of Staff Ibrahim Khan. Sources say Khan resigned earlier this month after sexual harassment allegations were made against him by at least...
