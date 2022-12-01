Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0