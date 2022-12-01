Read full article on original website
cbs19.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on US 79 east of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the wreck occurred on US 79 near the County Road 304 intersection, just east of Henderson. Thankfully, there have been no major injuries reported, but delays...
easttexasradio.com
Four Dead, Ten Injured In Hopkins County Crash
A five-vehicle crash killed four people and injured ten Sunday afternoon on Hwy 19 and CR-4764 in Hopkins County. It happened at about 5:45 pm. They identified the deceased as 60-year-old Celestino Reina, 60-year-old Celia Reina, 22-year-old Maria Reina, and seven-year-old Dariul Jacob Rodriguez, all of Sulphur Springs. The conditions of the injured are not yet available.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Winner named for a free room makeover in East Texas
Bougie on a Budget, a local interior design studio, has a simple mission, to positively influence the lives of their customers with their designs. Here lately, they’ve taken an even bigger leap to provide a special surprise for a deserving East Texan!. Through October & November, they decided to...
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
DPS: 4 killed, 7 hurt in East Texas multi-vehicle crash
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead and seven more were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5:45 p.m., officials responded to the wreck on SH 19 near CR 4764, south of Birthright. Officials say...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
KLTV
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A “large amount of diamonds” were stolen from a business on S. Broadway and police are asking the public to help identify a suspect. On Dec. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., a Tyler business had “a large amount of diamonds and gold stolen,” according to the Tyler Police Department. One possible suspect was caught on security camera, and police say three other women and a silver Honda Odyssey may be involved.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
Rusk County officials arrest 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent murder. On Sunday, authorities arrested David L. Davis II, for a murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. He was initially on the run and considered armed and dangerous. He will be...
ketk.com
POLICE: Two vehicles crash at Highway 271 and Loop 323, damaging power pole
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department has announced that they are responding to a crash at Highway 271 and Loop 323. According to officials, one vehicle hit a guidewire, meaning a power pole has been damaged and that there are now low hanging powerlines. Officials said there are no serious injuries.
Tyler Police Department searches for man who reportedly stole 'large amounts' of diamonds, gold
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department took to Facebook Friday, Dec. 2, asking for help identifying an alleged thief. According to the post, large amounts of diamonds and gold were stolen from a business on S. Broadway Ave. at 4:20 p.m. Police say the man may have been...
bossierpress.com
Private money played a big factor in Plain Dealing’s Teal Jones Group sawmill project
Teal Jones Group, a privately held Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre sawmill facility near Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish in July of 2022. The project is to be completed one-year from now and is estimated to generate 500 new jobs for our area. The $125M project...
inforney.com
WHAT WE KNOW: Sinkhole at Tyler intersection
A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler. A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022, included:. Allan Carroll, 41 years of age, of Talco, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, for Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions. Deven Brown, 32...
Texarkana police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for answers after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
