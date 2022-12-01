Read full article on original website
theeasttexasweekend.com
Winner named for a free room makeover in East Texas
Bougie on a Budget, a local interior design studio, has a simple mission, to positively influence the lives of their customers with their designs. Here lately, they’ve taken an even bigger leap to provide a special surprise for a deserving East Texan!. Through October & November, they decided to...
Tenth Annual Christmas event coming to Daingerfield State Park
For the tenth year running, the Daingerfield State Park will host their annual Christmas in the Park event. The dates for this year’s events will be Dec. 14-17. Each year, the park offers an opportunity for campers to decorate their spot with their favorite Christmas decorations. A large variety of lights, decorations, inflatables, and more fill the park for the week of the event. In exchange for decorating their spot, fees are waived for the week. In addition to the lights and decorations, park staff decorate the great lawn, day use, and pavilion areas. Friday and Saturday evenings include hot chocolate and...
txktoday.com
Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap,...
MPHS Christmas King and Queen
MPHS Christmas King and Queen News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image The 2022 Mount Pleasant High School Christmas King and Queen are seniors Ethan Easley and Jillian Adair. COURTESY PHOTO Body
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 3, 2022
Angelica Lopez and Francisco Lopez to Denise Lopez; tract in the Shelby Tunnage survey. Amber Deanne Jones to Sandra Faye Dorsey; tract in the Santos Coy survey. Linda Hay to R&L Investments LLC, Series County Road 1131; tract in the D. Anding survey. Lou Beth Hendrix to Clay Stuart Hendrix;...
Texarkana, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KSLA
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
KLTV
City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often here in East Texas, municipalities ask residents to conserve water during extreme periods of summer drought, and now one East Texas city is asking for conservation during the winter, for the user’s benefit. The City of Longview is asking residents to be mindful of...
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
cbs19.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on US 79 east of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the wreck occurred on US 79 near the County Road 304 intersection, just east of Henderson. Thankfully, there have been no major injuries reported, but delays...
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
DPS: 4 killed, 7 hurt in East Texas multi-vehicle crash
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead and seven more were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5:45 p.m., officials responded to the wreck on SH 19 near CR 4764, south of Birthright. Officials say...
