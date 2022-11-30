EXCLUSIVE: Kenan Thompson has teamed up with KidSuper, otherwise known as Colm Dillane, the “Willy Wonka of fashion”, to develop a range of TV and film projects. Thompson’s Artists for Artists production company and talent incubator, which he launched with Bill & Ted Face The Music exec producer John Ryan Jr. last year, has signed a creative partnership with the fashion designer. It comes as SNL star Thompson is hosting the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on NBC and E! this evening. KidSuper comes from the mind of Colm Dillane. He has shown his collections at Paris Fashion Week and last year, he won the LVMH...

20 MINUTES AGO