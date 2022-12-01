Read full article on original website
theeasttexasweekend.com
Winner named for a free room makeover in East Texas
Bougie on a Budget, a local interior design studio, has a simple mission, to positively influence the lives of their customers with their designs. Here lately, they’ve taken an even bigger leap to provide a special surprise for a deserving East Texan!. Through October & November, they decided to...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
KLTV
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A “large amount of diamonds” were stolen from a business on S. Broadway and police are asking the public to help identify a suspect. On Dec. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., a Tyler business had “a large amount of diamonds and gold stolen,” according to the Tyler Police Department. One possible suspect was caught on security camera, and police say three other women and a silver Honda Odyssey may be involved.
City of Pittsburg attorney retiring after 44 years
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring. According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.” The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press […]
Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana teen sentenced for murder of fellow Texas HS student
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem was convicted Friday after a four-day trial in the Oct. 25, 2021 shooting death...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on Highway 79 near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported Monday afternoon on Highway 79 near CR 223 close to Henderson. Officials in Rusk County said no major injuries were reported, but travelers should expect delays “due to vehicle and debris in the road.”
KLTV
City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often here in East Texas, municipalities ask residents to conserve water during extreme periods of summer drought, and now one East Texas city is asking for conservation during the winter, for the user’s benefit. The City of Longview is asking residents to be mindful of...
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?
Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
kptv.com
Snow at least in the air Sunday, but accumulating for some of us
My shortest weather blog post ever since I’ve got about 10 minutes before I head out to the Seaside Festival of Trees this evening...emceeing that fun event. It’s a cool and windy day, but at least we’ve picked up lots of sunshine! That chilly east wind continues to blow through Sunday, although it’ll die down a bit.
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
International Business Times
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas
A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
KLTV
Grand jury dismisses charges for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler. 21 individuals have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks, including those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes.
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
Texarkana police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for answers after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
