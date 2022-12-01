Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
A Private Elegant Home in Naples, Florida, with the Ideal Location and Fully Equipped Modern Amenities, is Listed for $5.15 Million
5750 Spanish Oaks Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida is a private gated community, with a large outdoor living space and full equipment. With estate on 2.27 acres and a location close to beaches, restaurants, the interstate, and the Ritz Carlton, this home has it all and will not last. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,13 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, please contact Ralph Harvey (Phone: 561-843-4877) at LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM for full support and perfect service.
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Word of the second unexpected closure in a month has led analysts to question if the chain itself is shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GulfshoreBusiness.com, Google.com, and SanAngeloLive.com.
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
Saturday in the Park – Crowd throngs Veterans Park for new bandshell and tree-lighting
This year’s Marco Island Christmas tree-lighting ceremony was two celebrations in one. To kick the evening off, the city’s government leaders celebrated the reopening of Veterans’ Community Park after a year-long remake, with thank-yous, speeches and a ribbon cutting at the new Unity bandshell under balmy skies. Then, the bandshell stage was turned over to the younger generation for what many attendees – and they numbered well into the thousands – felt was the main attraction, the gyrations of wave after wave of “tiny dancers” dressed in colorful holiday costumes.
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Estate-like Homes Define The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
Robert Hall of Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architecture discusses sprawling interiors, unobstructed views, and large terraces, which are project hallmarks. Today’s well-heeled condominium buyers are putting added emphasis on “living large,” especially by the water. Expansive open areas, tranquil panoramas, spacious bedrooms and offices, and outdoor living room-like terraces are must-haves. Even in a vertical setting, the need for a home to have the look and feel of a sumptuous single-family dwelling is paramount.
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. And First Watch, Habanero Catering (East Naples), Big Al's Deli, Taqueria San Julian (Naples), Crabby Lady, Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, Jersey Mike's (South Naples), Dolphin Tiki, Margaritas, Cocomo's Grill, Marco Prime, Papusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East Naples), Capri Fish House, Mi Mercado (East Naples), Pinchers, Marco Island Brewery, Ciao Bella Ristorante Italiano, Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market, La Familia Mexican Taqueria (East Naples), The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples), The SpeakEasy, Z’s Music Kitchen (South Naples), Zaza Mexican Kitchen, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli (South Naples), Mango's Dockside Bistro, Jackie’s Chinese, Crazy Flamingo, Stonewalls, Nacho Mama's, Empire Bagel Factory, Leebe Fish, Tony's N.Y. Pizza, Su's Garden, Napoli On The Bay, Island Gypsy, Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery (South Naples), Smith House Restaurant & Tavern, Skillets (East Naples), Doreen's Cup of Joe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Sunset Grille, Sami's, Sand Bar, Hoot's Breakfast & Lunch, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Island Chicken, Da Vinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Thai Sushi By KJ, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl (South Naples), Italian Market & Deli, Joey D's, Sale e Pepe, The Snook Inn, The Oyster Society, Arturo's Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, CJ's On The Bay, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Paradise Found (Goodland), Little Bar (Goodland), Osteria Capri (Isles of Capri), Micky's Pizza (Isles of Capri), Summer Day Market & Café, Verdi's American Bistro, 21 Spices by Chef Asif (East Naples), Kretch's, Dolce Mare, Island Cheese Company, Big Al's Deli, Let's Eat Asian Fusion (South Naples), Bistro Soleil, Red Roosters, Hammock Grill, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Old Marco Pub, Stan's Idle Hour, Pelican Bend, and Stilts Bar & Grill.
Downtown Fort Myers businesses being impacted by citywide boil water notice
Jobs are being made a little more difficult at bars, restaurants as a boil water notice hits downtown Fort Myers.
Two Fort Myers men win $1 million each in scratch-off ticket
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men each won $1 million from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Fort Myers, both claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Sanek purchased his winning ticket from...
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Naples Christmas Parade
Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal
Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Bonita Springs residents still looking for temporary housing solutions after Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Neighbors living off of Imperial Shores Blvd in Bonita Springs are still looking for temporary housing solutions. Many still live in trailers, vans, and RVs parked on their front lawns. Others are holding on to their old safe place, like Bonnie Hill and her husband.
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
