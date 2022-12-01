DJI has released new firmware updates for two of its enterprise series drone: the M300 RTK and the Matrice 30 (M30). The main reason why DJI has released these new firmware packages for its commercial drones is to fix the issue where importing a KMZ file would fail. KMZ files, designed specifically to reduce the space taken by KML files, are important when it comes to importing map locations, polygon boundaries, or waypoints from geographic information systems or Google Earth for pre-planned aerial missions. But the DJI Pilot 2 app would limit their import to the M300 and M30 drones.

6 HOURS AGO