Paramount Global has announced the seven writers who will be participating Writers Mentoring Program for 2023-2023. Currently in its 19th year and helmed by the Paramount Office of Global Inclusion, the eight-month program provides mentorships, access and opportunity for writers. For 16 weeks, the writers will attend small workshop-style meetings with showrunners, executive producers, agents, managers, and development and current executives to gain a better understanding of how the business works from many different perspectives. Each of the writers are paired with an executive from the Paramount studio brands including Paramount Television Studios, CBS Studios and CBS Television Network with whom...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO