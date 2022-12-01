Food is an important part of how we travel. We are more than willing to splurge on local specialties (both in calories and budget.) However, when we went to Iceland for the first time, everyone told us not to expect much from the food. But, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t good food to be had, especially in the capital city of Reykjavik and the smaller fishing villages where you will get the freshest catch.

2 DAYS AGO