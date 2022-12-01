Ross Butler, Kiana Madeira & Matthew Noszka Star In ‘Perfect Addiction’ Teaser Trailer – Watch Now! | Castille Landon, Kiana Madeira, Matthew Noszka, Movies, Ross Butler, Trailer

Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photo of Newborn Son Bronze With Sister Sterling
Brittany Mahomes just shared a new photo of her newborn son Bronze with her sister Sterling, and it’s as cute as you’d imagine. Sterling Skye, 21 months old, is one happy big sister now that she has a little brother, Bronze. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second...
‘Terrifier 2’ Filmmaker Damien Leone Signs With WME (Exclusive)
Damien Leone, the filmmaker behind the surprise indie horror hit, Terrifier 2, has signed with WME. The director was previously without agency representation. More from The Hollywood ReporterMakoto Shinkai's Anime Hit 'Suzume' Sets U.S. Theatrical Release DateChina Box Office: 'One Piece Film Red' Wins Quiet Weekend While 'Avatar 2' Release LoomsBox Office: 'Black Panther 2,' 'Violent Night' Lead Otherwise Icy Weekend Leone created the Terrifier franchise and its sadistic villain, the mutilating Art the Clown. While the first movie, released in 2016, became somewhat of a cult hit on the horror circuit, Terrifier 2 became a buzzy, out-of-nowhere box office sensation this...
Teen Wolf: The Movie Reunites 'Allison' and Scott in Battle — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Beacon Hills’ original it couple is back together (sort of) in Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Scott (played by Tyler Posey) and “Allison” (Crystal Reed) fighting by each other’s side against the dreaded Oni, the very same creatures that killed the latter back in Teen Wolf’s third season. So, why are we putting Allison’s name in quotes? As revealed in the movie’s full trailer, which was just released this past weekend, the bow-wielding warrior might not be who we remember. “How do we know she’s really Allison?” Scott’s mom Melissa asks in the trailer, to...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
People are calling Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' trailer misleading over footage showing crowds of paparazzi that appears to be from unrelated events
Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix trailers include a photo of photographers at a "Harry Potter" premiere in 2011, an event neither of them attended.
The Last of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Journey Into the Post-Apocalyptic, Hostile West
The Last of Us TV series trailer is out. Ahead of its debut next month, HBO Max has unveiled the trailer for its highly-anticipated, live-action adaptation of the zombie-killing survivor game, offering fresh glimpses at our leads Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), as they cautiously head out into the heavily-infected west coast. Neil Druckmann, the game’s original writer is attached to direct one episode of the HBO series, and collaborates with Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) as co-scribe. The Last of Us TV series premieres January 16 on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
NYLON Daily Newsletter: December 2, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 2, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “COLD GIRL” BEAUTY IS TIKTOK’S MOST BAFFLING WINTER TREND. As we venture closer to winter, creators and...
Vibe To Hit Music And Hit Fitness Goals With New Music Collections In FitXR
FitXR is capping the year off with new music collections of chart-topping hits. The latest collections feature over two dozen new workout classes in Box, HIIT, and Dance that’ll give users a head start in their fitness resolution goals next year. Themed Collections of Music Hits From Then ‘Til...
