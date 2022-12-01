Ross Butler, Kiana Madeira & Matthew Noszka Star In ‘Perfect Addiction’ Teaser Trailer – Watch Now! | Castille Landon, Kiana Madeira, Matthew Noszka, Movies, Ross Butler, Trailer

Beacon Hills’ original it couple is back together (sort of) in Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Scott (played by Tyler Posey) and “Allison” (Crystal Reed) fighting by each other’s side against the dreaded Oni, the very same creatures that killed the latter back in Teen Wolf’s third season. So, why are we putting Allison’s name in quotes? As revealed in the movie’s full trailer, which was just released this past weekend, the bow-wielding warrior might not be who we remember. “How do we know she’s really Allison?” Scott’s mom Melissa asks in the trailer, to...

14 MINUTES AGO