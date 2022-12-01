Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With Treatment-Resistant Depression: Early Ketamine Effects on Belief-Updating Biases
Clinical studies have demonstrated both the fast antidepressant effects of subanesthetic ketamine infusions and the maintenance of depression by persistently unfavorable attitudes. For a study, researchers sought to assess if ketamine affects belief updating and how these cognitive changes related to ketamine’s therapeutic benefits. In the study, 2 groups...
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
labroots.com
Increasing Interest in Psychoactive Treatments for Mood Disorders
Findings from various studies presented at the Society for Neuroscience 2022 annual meeting highlighted the need for innovative psychoactive treatments for mood disorders. A significant number of presentations explored the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of psilocybin and cannabis. These substances pose alternatives to commonly prescribed serotonin modulators and benzodiazepines that often come with significant undesirable side effects.
PsyPost
Highly ruminative individuals with depression exhibit abnormalities in the neural processing of gastric interoception
Major depressive disorder is associated with altered interoception — or the ability to sense the internal state of your body. Now, new brain imaging research provides evidence that depressed individuals tend to exhibit “faulty” neural processing of gastric interoception, particularly among those with high levels of rumination. The findings have been published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from noninvasive magnetic brain stimulation
Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don’t work: Either they have minimal or no effect, or the side effects are intolerable. These patients have what is called treatment-resistant depression. One promising treatment for such patients is a type of brain stimulation therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation. This treatment is not new; it has been around since 1995. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared transcranial magnetic...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
neurologylive.com
Mirtazapine and Carbamazepine Fail to Demonstrate Clinical and Cost Effectiveness as Alzheimer Agitation Treatments
Over a 12-week treatment period, investigators found no significant differences in mean Cohen Mansfield Agitation Inventory scores between mirtazapine and placebo, with similar rates in adverse events. Findings from the SYMBAD trial (NCT03031184) suggested that mirtazapine, an antidepressant commonly prescribed for Alzheimer disease (AD) agitation, is not clinically effective or...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Healthline
Can Beta-Blockers Help People with COPD?
Beta-blockers are used to treat some heart conditions. Some beta-blockers may not be good for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but new research has found that certain beta-blockers may help people who have both COPD and heart disease. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have other...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Cannabis Has Unique Benefits For People With Bipolar Disorder, Says New Medical Research
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Around 46 million people around the world struggle with the symptoms of bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder can disrupt daily life, affecting relationships and ability to work. There are three kinds of bipolar disorder: Bipolar I, whose symptoms include...
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
cohaitungchi.com
Contrave (Naltrexone and Bupropion) – Oral
Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) is a prescription drug used along with diet and exercise for chronic (long-term) weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one other weight-related condition. Contrave contains two ingredients: naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is in a drug class called opiate antagonists. Bupropion...
MedicineNet.com
Is ADHD a Cognitive Disorder or Behavioral Disorder?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common psychiatric disorder in children that can persist into adulthood. Studies regularly report the link between cognitive deficits and ADHD. Due to the link between attention and cognitive and behavioral functioning, it is difficult to distinguish behavioral symptoms from cognitive ones in children with learning difficulties.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Drug overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum people in the United States have risen sharply in recent years -- especially in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic's onset, a new study says.
Comments / 1