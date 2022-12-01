Read full article on original website
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Pakistan to Get CBDC by 2025, State Bank of Pakistan Commits to Adopt Blockchain Technology
Pakistan is accelerating efforts to roll-out its CBDC in the next two years. The country’s central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has decided to select and licence electronic money institutions (EMIs) to issue e-money to facilitate digital payments. A CBDC (central bank digital currency) is the digital representation of a fiat currency, that is supported on the blockchain technology, making transaction records unchangeable and transparent. The country had reportedly set up three sub-committees in January to examine the crypto sector from all angles before the nation finalises its stance on crypto legalisation.
US Trustee Plans to Appoint an Examiner to FTX Case, While SBF Describes Strange Margin Trading Practices
On Dec. 1, 2022, an attorney for the U.S. Trustee submitted a written letter to Delaware bankruptcy court officials that seeks to establish an independent examiner to investigate the FTX Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The U.S. Trustee explained in the letter that FTX’s collapse was comparable to complex bankruptcy cases like Lehman’s, Washington Mutual Bank’s, and New Century Financial’s. Moreover, while the U.S. Trustee submitted a filing that requested a third-party examiner, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has continued to appear in numerous interviews with the media.
US FTC Investigating Several Crypto Firms Over ‘Possible Misconduct’ Concerning Digital Assets
A US agency that probes allegations of deceptive conduct confirmed on Monday that it had investigations open into several cryptocurrency firms for “possible misconduct.” The Federal Trade Commission spokesperson declined to name the firms or say precisely what actions prompted the investigations. “While we can’t comment on current...
How Chinese netizens swamped China’s Internet controls
A week ago, demonstrators took to the streets of the northwestern city of Urumqi to protest China’s strict zero-COVID policy. That night, a much bigger wave of protest crested on Chinese social media, most notably on the super app WeChat. Users shared videos of the demonstrators and songs like “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Misérables, Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up,” and Patti Smith’s “Power to the People.”
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252 points, or 0.7%, to 33,693 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 1.3% and AutoZone fell 5.1%, Bond yields mostly held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 3.56% from 3.58% late Monday.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
As re-shoring brings chipmakers back to the US, Apple looks to jump on board
Apple is expected to get about one-third of its future processors from a new semiconductor fabrication facility set to be in production in 2024, according to a report by Bloomberg. The new $12 billion fabrication plant, being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Phoenix, is among more than...
Meet the tech making online censorship “a very difficult thing to achieve”
Footage of people taking to the streets in China have been filling the news for over a week. The nationwide wave of demonstrations against the strict zero-Covid policy is considered to be the biggest since the 1989 massacre of Tiananmen Square. It’s not confined to the streets, though – the...
New CryWiper wiper targets Russian entitiesSecurity Affairs
Experts spotted a new data wiper, dubbed CryWiper, that was employed in destructive attacks against Russian mayor’s offices and courts. Researchers from Kaspersky discovered a previously unknown data wiper, dubbed CryWiper, that was employed in destructive attacks against Russian mayor’s offices and courts. The malware masquerades as ransomware,...
