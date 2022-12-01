Read full article on original website
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
New leaks suggest that Red Magic 8 series of smartphones from Nubia could be on their way in China. The leaks, which appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo, provide a detailed list of specifications for the upcoming Red Magic 8 and Red Magic 8 Pro handsets from the Shenzen-based manufacturer. The Red Magic 8 series is expected to be among the world’s first gaming phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The XR Week Peek (2022.12.06): Apple headset delayed, Gorilla Tag on the Quest Store, and more!
It’s December, the month of Christmas, the holidays, and New Year’s Eve! But while you wait for the days in which you can relax a bit, enjoy this collection of the most interesting XR news of the week!. Top news of the week. Apple headset may have been...
Quest Pro Update to Bring MR Passthrough Recording, Quest 2 Support for Pro Controllers – Road to VR
Meta’s v47 software update for the Quest platform is packed with quality-of-life features that look to improve the user experience across Quest Pro and Quest 2, offering things like better media sync, an avatar mirror, and the ability to directly gift apps from your wishlist to friends and family. More importantly, Quest Pro is finally getting mixed reality passthrough recording in v47, and unlocking Quest Pro controller support for Quest 2.
Meta Quest Pro Update Adds Mixed Reality Capture
Background audio playback, mixed reality capture, and a shareable wishlist are just a few of the updates you’ll find in Meta’s latest OS update. It’s that time of the year when everyone is in the gift-giving spirit. This includes Meta, who this year is giving away several interesting goodies.
Infineon’s USB TYpe-C PD solutions
Standardizing USB Type-C connector across many industries has given a reason to semiconductor embedded device manufacturers to develop USB Type-C edge solutions for firmware engineers and system designers. As the world has seen a transition from traditional and conventional power delivery ports to USB Type-C connectors, EU has also asked smartphone and laptop manufacturers to adopt USB Type-C as the standard charging port for their products that will be sold in European Union countries.
Rackspace Restores Systems After Security Incident
Cloud company Rackspace has revealed it experienced a cybersecurity incident causing it to temporarily suspend its Hosted Exchange environment, which has now been restored. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue impacting our Hosted Exchange environment. We proactively powered down and disconnected the Hosted Exchange environment while we triaged to understand the extent and the severity of the impact,” the company wrote on its website on Saturday.
iQoo 11 5G’s Launch Confirmed for December 8, iQoo Neo 7 SE Reveal Expected
IQoo 11 5G’s launch event has been rescheduled for December 8 after the Chinese smartphone manufacturer postponed its initial plans to introduce the handset on December 2. iQoo Indonesia confirmed the development on the Instagram handle. Some of the key specifications of the latest iQoo flagship smartphone have already been hinted, as spotted on various listings. The launch event which is also rumoured to feature the iQoo Neo 7 SE smartphone, will commence at 4PM local time (2:30PM IST). However, iQoo has not confirmed the launch event to feature the iQoo 7 SE alongside the iQoo 11 5Gsmartphone.
Everything About Software Publisher Certificates
You sell software online, and a customer buys and uses it. Sounds simple, right? However, there is more to selling software. They need to trust that it has come from you and not some third party claiming to be you. Apart from that, they must also know that the software has not been tampered with since its creation. So how do you create that level of trust? Software Publisher Certificates is your answer.
DJI’s cheaper Mini 3 drone could launch very soon
It looks like DJI’s getting ready to launch the rumored non-Pro version of its Mini 3 drone. While a set of images posted to Twitter by DJI enthusiast Jasper Ellens offer a closeup of the Mini 3’s retail packaging, another user shared images of the device already on the shelf at a Best Buy in New Jersey.
