Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)

Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023

EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, […] The post Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River

State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue

A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon

Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock

The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims

ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
ROANOKE, VA

