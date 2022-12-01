Read full article on original website
WSLS
VDOT: Be prepared for significant delays because of I-81 lane closure
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation expects drivers to sit in traffic and wait in Roanoke County along I-81. The reason is that road repair will last until at least Thursday. Crews are working to repair a bridge over Goodwin Avenue that a tractor-trailer hit near...
wfxrtv.com
Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
Why Virginia might change DUI laws to include marijuana consumption limits
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Crime Commission is meeting Monday to discuss proposed policy changes to DUI laws in the Commonwealth. One of the policy options being talked about is repealing or amending Virginia’s current prohibition on stops, searches and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana.
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023
EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, […] The post Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wvtf.org
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
cardinalnews.org
Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue
A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
chathamstartribune.com
Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
WSLS
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Rocket Launching From NASA Flight Facility Will Be Visible Across East Coast
A NASA rocket launching from Virginia on Friday, Dec. 9 will be briefly visible across the East Coast (see map above or click here for times). Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is set to launch at 6 p.m. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy...
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
WBTM
Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock
The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 40%
More than 880 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
